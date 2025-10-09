or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Love Island Star Hannah Fields Stuns Fans With Fresh New Look After Rivkin Aesthetics Filler Transformation

love island star hannah fields stuns fans with fresh new look after rivkin aesthetics filler transformation
Source: SUPPLIED
Profile Image

Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Love Island USA Season 7 star Hannah Fields is sparking conversation online with her refreshed appearance — and much of the buzz began after a post on Rivkin Aesthetics’ Instagram. The Los Angeles practice, led by facial aesthetics specialist Dr. Alexander Rivkin, shared a clip highlighting Hannah’s new look, and fans quickly jumped into the comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rivkin_aesthetics/video/7556334110319349006

https://www.instagram.com/rivkin_aesthetics/p/DPU2aKdkqx0/

https://www.instagram.com/rivkin_aesthetics/reel/DPRxFILAazj/

The Reel showed Hannah’s transformation journey, including the process of dissolving prior filler before gradually rebuilding her lips. Viewers praised her softer, more natural appearance, with many calling it her “best look yet” and a return to her signature beauty. One fan commented, “This is the Hannah we’ve been waiting for!” while others said the update made her look radiant and confident.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
love island star hannah fields stuns fans with fresh new look after rivkin aesthetics filler transformation
Source: SUPPLIED
Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, injector Presile Kong is seen discussing the treatment approach, explaining that they opted for a slow and balanced rebuild. The team used Revanesse Lips — a filler line recognized by many injectors for its smooth finish — alongside touch-ups to the jawline and a small amount of toxin to polish the result. The approach reflects a wider industry trend: patients are asking for proportional, understated enhancements rather than exaggerated changes.

Dr. Rivkin weighed in on this shift, noting, “For a long time, non-surgical treatments were overly focused on adding volume, which sometimes led to unnatural results. Now, we’re seeing more patients seeking harmony and balance. My philosophy has always been about highlighting someone’s unique beauty rather than reshaping it.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
love island star hannah fields stuns fans with fresh new look after rivkin aesthetics filler transformation
Source: SUPPLIED

The response to Hannah’s updated look underscores a larger movement in Hollywood toward what many are calling a “filler reset” — dissolving previous work and rebuilding gradually for a refreshed appearance. It’s a style that fans say feels more timeless and camera-ready, and one that reflects a new wave of celebrity aesthetics.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.