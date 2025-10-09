Love Island Star Hannah Fields Stuns Fans With Fresh New Look After Rivkin Aesthetics Filler Transformation
Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:22 a.m. ET
Love Island USA Season 7 star Hannah Fields is sparking conversation online with her refreshed appearance — and much of the buzz began after a post on Rivkin Aesthetics’ Instagram. The Los Angeles practice, led by facial aesthetics specialist Dr. Alexander Rivkin, shared a clip highlighting Hannah’s new look, and fans quickly jumped into the comments.
https://www.tiktok.com/@rivkin_aesthetics/video/7556334110319349006
https://www.instagram.com/rivkin_aesthetics/p/DPU2aKdkqx0/
https://www.instagram.com/rivkin_aesthetics/reel/DPRxFILAazj/
The Reel showed Hannah’s transformation journey, including the process of dissolving prior filler before gradually rebuilding her lips. Viewers praised her softer, more natural appearance, with many calling it her “best look yet” and a return to her signature beauty. One fan commented, “This is the Hannah we’ve been waiting for!” while others said the update made her look radiant and confident.
In the video, injector Presile Kong is seen discussing the treatment approach, explaining that they opted for a slow and balanced rebuild. The team used Revanesse Lips — a filler line recognized by many injectors for its smooth finish — alongside touch-ups to the jawline and a small amount of toxin to polish the result. The approach reflects a wider industry trend: patients are asking for proportional, understated enhancements rather than exaggerated changes.
Dr. Rivkin weighed in on this shift, noting, “For a long time, non-surgical treatments were overly focused on adding volume, which sometimes led to unnatural results. Now, we’re seeing more patients seeking harmony and balance. My philosophy has always been about highlighting someone’s unique beauty rather than reshaping it.”
The response to Hannah’s updated look underscores a larger movement in Hollywood toward what many are calling a “filler reset” — dissolving previous work and rebuilding gradually for a refreshed appearance. It’s a style that fans say feels more timeless and camera-ready, and one that reflects a new wave of celebrity aesthetics.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.