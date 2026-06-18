Love Island USA's Beatriz Hatz Is Flattered by Gay Rumors After Abrupt Exit
June 18 2026, Updated 5:01 p.m. ET
Love Island USA alum Beatriz Hatz is clearing the air about her sexuality.
After she left Season 8 of Love Island USA, Hatz told Variety about the wave of messages she received when she got her phone back.
She said the experience was "crazy" and added, "When I opened the apps, they crashed because I was just getting so many notifications."
Beatriz Hatz Was Surprised By All the Questions About Her Sexuality
Hatz shared the most surprising thing she saw online and the countless messages about her sexuality.
She casually said, "The craziest thing to see was probably what my friend told me. She was like, ‘Yo, people think that you’re gay,' and I was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ll take it as a compliment, it’s not a bad thing, but I just am not?’"
Beatriz Hatz's Untimely Exit From 'Love Island USA' Season 8
Hatz's stint on Peacock's reality dating show was cut short after just 10 days, with her fate ultimately resting in the hands of viewers voting nationwide.
This reshuffled Hatz's partner, Gabriel Vasconcelos, who was forced to couple up with Jen Terry.
The circumstances led the star to leave the show abruptly.
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Beatriz Hatz Talked About the Mean Comments She Got
Before becoming an islander, Hatz was already an established figure — a celebrated track and field Paralympian.
Hatz also talked about the scrutiny she saw online, where users targeted her for her prosthetic leg. However, she gave a tough response to these trolls, saying, "I’ve gotten messages about ‘We want you and your one leg out of the villa,’ or random stuff like that. OK, be more creative if you’re gonna make fun of me."
Beatriz Hatz Wishes She Explored Her Connection With Caleb McDaniel
In addition, Hatz said she had a "genuine" connection with Caleb McDaniel, which she wished she had time to explore.
She said she had off-camera conversations with him that did not air and added, "But the chats I did have with him, and our two kisses in the challenge, I just think that he was such a genuine guy that I wish I would have explored him more, or had the opportunity to explore him more as well."
Hatz, 25, later reflected on her short journey and said, "No, I wasn’t surprised. Once I saw what was going on, it was pretty clear. I was like, 'All right, I’m going home.'"