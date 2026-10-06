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Love Island USA's Hannah Fields Shows Off 'Amazing' Results of Her Plastic Surgery Transformation: Watch

Hannah Fields
Source: @LILBABYHANN/INSTAGRAM

'Love Island USA' star Hannah Fields showed off her b--- job.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

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After leaving the Love Island USA villa, Season 8 contestant Hannah Fields revealed that she had a b----- augmentation surgery.

Fields was dressed in a hospital gown and hairnet, giving fans an inside look at surgery day via a TikTok vlog she posted on September 30. While speaking to the camera, she said that she had a “headache” and was feeling "nauseous," explaining how she couldn’t wait to “go under” and start the procedure.

She went back to the camera after the surgery was over and revealed that she was in “so much pain,” describing to her followers that “it feels like somebody’s sitting on my chest and my back really hurts.”

Fields continued: “The first one and a half to two hours was the worst of it all. I took my medicine, I took a little nap. It still hurts really bad, but I feel like I’ve had worse pain before.”

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Source: @HANBEHINDTHESCENES/TIKTOK

Hannah Fields vlogged from the doctor's office before surgery.

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Hannah Fields Shows Off Results

Hannah Fields
Source: @LILBABYHANN/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Fields revealed her results from plastic surgery.

Fields shared with fans via another TikTok video on October 1, where she showed off her results. In the video, the reality star was seen wearing a black bra, red sweatshirt and black sunglasses.

“I got to see my b-----!” she said before explaining how she feels after the procedure. “So far, obviously, they are really high up, and they’re really swollen right now, but guys, I just know they’re going to look amazing whenever I get my stitches out next week. I’m already loving them.”

In the caption she shared that she got saline instead of silicone and her exact measurements she requested: “I got 300 and 325 ccs (one was bigger than the other).”

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Source: @HANBEHINDTHESCENES/TIKTOK

Hannah Fields reveals results from b----- augmentation.

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Hannah Fields Teased Getting Her B---- Done

Hannah Fields
Source: @LILBABYHANN/INSTAGRAM

The 'Love Island USA' star jokingly reveald her mom won't approve of a b--- job.

Fields previously shared that she was interested in the procedure. Last month, Fields posted that she was thinking of going through with the surgery and joked that her mom wouldn’t approve.

“By the way guys, I’m getting my b----- done,” she said in a September 16 TikTok. “End of this month. I had to tell you guys eventually because it’s gonna happen and nobody’s gonna stop me. My mom’s gonna see this and be like, ‘No, Hannah.’ But I already booked the appointment.”

Ironically enough, her mother did respond to the post, simply writing, “No,” to which Fields responded, “My mother everyone."

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Source: @HANBEHINDTHESCENES/TIKTOK

Hannah Fields revealed her thoughts behind b----- augmentation surgery.

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Who Is Hannah Fields Dating Now?

Hannah Fields and Sebastian "Pookie" Salcido
Source: @LILBABYHANN/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Fields is dating her longtime friend.

Fields did not find love on Love Island USA, but she did find it outside of the villa.

She is dating Sebastian Salcido, whom she knew prior to entering Love Island. The two met through a mutual friend in a Twitter group about a decade ago and went official with their romance on Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Fields is frequently online and has shared romantic moments with Salcido in several videos on social media.

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Who Was Hannah Fields Coupled With On 'Love Island USA?'

Hannah Fields
Source: @LILBABYHANN/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Fields was coupled up with Charlie Georgio and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez on 'Love Island USA' Season 8.

Fields had multiple partners during her time on Love Island USA. She first had her eyes on Charlie Georgio when she entered the villa as a bombshell.

After Georgio was dumped from the island, Fields was inconsolable about his departure.

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Hannah Fields
Source: @LILBABYHANN/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Fields was dumped from the Season 8 'Love Island USA' villa on Day 18.

She later coupled up with bombshell Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez when America voted for them on Day 11, and he chose her two days later in a re-coupling.

After being placed in a bottom three voting alongside Iris Kendall and Amaya Espinal, she was voted off the island on Day 18.

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