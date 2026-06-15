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'Love Island USA' Tragedy: Producer James Barker Dies on the Job While Filming Season 8 in Fiji

Photo of James Barker
Source: @chaoticdj/instagram

Season 8 of 'Love Island USA' is currently airing.

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June 15 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

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Love Island USA producer James Barker has died. A Monday, June 15, report revealed Barker was pronounced dead in Fiji, where the show is filmed, after suffering an unidentified medical emergency.

"ITV America and Peacock will honor in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA series Executive Producer James Barker, who passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency," a rep for the network told a news outlet.

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Photo of The producer's cause of death is currently unknown to the public.
Source: @chaoticdj/instagram

The producer's cause of death is currently unknown to the public.

"James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him," the brands added in a separate statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues."

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'We Come to Fiji for Magic'

Photo of James Barker will be honored on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of 'Love Island USA.'
Source: @chaoticdj/instagram

James Barker will be honored on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of 'Love Island USA.'

Barker, who is also a DJ and songwriter, marked the start of the show's Season 8 with a June 3 post alongside some of his colleagues.

"We come to Fiji for magic. We come to @loveislandusa to laugh, to cry, to care," he wrote, playing on Nicole Kidman's famous AMC commercial. "Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are. 🤪🤪. Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me."

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James Barker Picked Music for 'Love Island USA' Episodes

Photo of James Barker helped pick music for the reality TV series.
Source: @maurahiggins/instagram

James Barker helped pick music for the reality TV series.

Barker spilled some behind-the-scenes details on his job — which involves coordinating music for the episodes — in a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone.

"This show is made almost live — it’s about what we shoot on Monday, is edited overnight into Tuesday, and then it goes on air in America Tuesday your time," he explained. "So, I’m coming to you from Saturday at 4:30 in the morning in Fiji right now and getting ready to go do an episode."

Photo of The executive producer said choosing the right song is 'based on the feeling and lyrical content.'
Source: @chaoticdj/instagram

The executive producer said choosing the right song is 'based on the feeling and lyrical content.'

He explained he works with with his colleagues to get "an arsenal of music pre-cleared for the show."

"We work to get hundreds or sometimes thousands of songs ready to go, because we don’t know where the story’s going," he spilled. "'OK, this track is going to be great for when somebody eventually breaks up with somebody, or this track is going to be the perfect first-kiss.'"

"It’s all based on the feeling and the lyrical content and just making sure that in our minds, whatever story could come of Love Island, that we have something locked and ready to go for that," Barker shared.

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