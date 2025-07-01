'Love Island USA' Season 7 Editing Errors Revealed: 5 Shocking Moments That Have Viewers Turning Their Heads
With Love Island USA cameras rolling 24/7 inside the Fiji villa, there’s no shortage of footage, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted some major editing errors in the latest episodes of the hot summer dating show.
Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen Was Involved in Editing Blunders
The first ick came during Episode 8, which aired on June 10, as the villa played a messy game of “pucker or pie.” As Olandria Carthen stood in front of her fellow islanders seated in the bleachers, she asked, "Which islander do you think is most likely to take a relationship to make it to the final?"
Unfortunately, before the question could be answered, the camera cut to the islanders in the bleachers, revealing Carthen clearly seated behind Cierra Ortega and Nic Vansteenberghe as the crowd reacted.
The Editing Mistakes Continued Into Casa Amor
The blunders continued as the cast separated for the dreaded Casa Amor twist. As new islander Vanna Einderson chatted with T.J. Palma with an orange glass in her hand during the June 23 episode, but after a quick camera cut, the same scene continued with her suddenly holding a blue one.
Clarke Carraway, who turned Taylor Williams’ head despite his weeks-long connection with Carthen, was also at the center of an editing mistake. While chatting with the Oklahoma native during Casa Amor, Carraway’s bathing suit changed from a black bikini to a brown one-piece mid-scene.
Hairstyle Change
Jaden Duggar also experienced a mid-scene costume change — this time during a confessional interview. While speaking to the camera from the beach hut, she was initially seen wearing braids, but after a quick camera cut, her hair was suddenly down.
One of the final straws came when Iris Kendall asked the new Casa Amor boys to name their “hear me out” — their celebrity fantasy that most people wouldn’t quite understand.
Producers Stay Quiet
After one of the boys jokingly named “Mrs. Puff” from SpongeBob, the camera cut to Carraway and Einderson looking visibly weirded out, despite the fact that they hadn’t even met the Casa Amor men yet.
Although Love Island USA producers have yet to address the social media criticism, fans often forget Love Island U.S.A. airs in near real time, leaving editors with a tight turnaround before each episode hits screens.