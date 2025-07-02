Love Island USA's Vanna Confirms Plastic Surgeries She's Undergone Amid Speculation About Her Appearance
Savannah “Vanna” Einerson didn’t just turn heads in the Love Island villa — she also sparked plenty of online chatter, with fans speculating about whether she’s had plastic surgery.
"Most of the things that people thought I got done, like my cheeks and my chin and my lips — lips, duh, I got my lips done,” Einerson, 21, explained during a podcast interview on Tuesday, July 2. “I like my lips. But my cheeks and my chin, born with it.”
Love Island USA's Vanna Was One of the Show's Most Talked About Contestants
Einerson appeared on Season 7 of Peacock’s Love Island USA, which has quickly become one of the summer’s hottest shows.
Though her time in the villa was limited to the handful of Casa Amor episodes, she quickly became one of the most talked-about contestants, largely due to online speculation about her appearance.
Love Island USA's Vanna Experienced Online Hate
Leaving the villa was quite the experience for the Salt Lake City native, who told host Nick Viall that she “broke down crying” in her hotel room after going against her mother’s advice and logging back into social media. She credits fellow Casa Amor bombshell Coco Watson for being her support system during the tough time.
"You guys are calling me out for things and saying that I have filler in things, but I was born with it,” she recounted. "I was in the hotel with Coco and (she) was getting a lot of love while I was getting a lot of hate … I'm honestly so grateful for Coco that she was there because she sat and prayed over me."
- Larissa Dos Santos Gets Cosmetic Surgeries Worth $72K — Goes From 34A To 34DD!
- Has 'Jersey Shore' Alum Angelina Pivarnick Had Work Done To Her Face? Doctors Weigh In On 'Definitely Different' Appearance
- Brielle Biermann Insists She Doesn't Have A 'Whole New Face' After Jaw Surgery: 'People Are So Crazy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Love Island USA's Vanna Says The Show Caused 'New Insecurities'
Einerson said that “most of the things” viewers made assumptions about were false and only caused her “new insecurities.”
"So, I'm like, you guys are calling me out and saying that I fill in things that, like, you don't like, but I was born with it," the reality TV star recounted. "I feel like you get fake lips and they think everything on your face is fake."
The Love Island USA alum also addressed rumors that her cosmetic enhancements began at age 14, with her mother performing the enhancements. "I'm like, what are you, what are you guys talking about? You guys, my mom's a stay-at-home mom,” she clapped back.
Love Island USA's Vanna Blamed Allergies in the Villa
Einerson blamed her “overfilled” onscreen look on swelling, as she said she believed she was “having an allergic reaction” from pillows in the villa.
While Love Island USA is no stranger to online bullying, this season has received a particularly large amount of hate. Producers released a statement during the broadcast to remind viewers to treat the cast members with kindness.
"We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us," read a title card. "Please just remember they're real people — so let's be kind and spread the love!"