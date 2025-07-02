NEWS Love Island USA's Vanna Confirms Plastic Surgeries She's Undergone Amid Speculation About Her Appearance Source: Peacock Savannah 'Vanna' Einerson didn’t just turn heads in the 'Love Island USA' villa, but also sparked chatter speculating whether she’s had plastic surgery.

Savannah “Vanna” Einerson didn’t just turn heads in the Love Island villa — she also sparked plenty of online chatter, with fans speculating about whether she’s had plastic surgery. "Most of the things that people thought I got done, like my cheeks and my chin and my lips — lips, duh, I got my lips done,” Einerson, 21, explained during a podcast interview on Tuesday, July 2. “I like my lips. But my cheeks and my chin, born with it.”

Love Island USA's Vanna Was One of the Show's Most Talked About Contestants

Savannah 'Vanna' Einerson appeared on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

Einerson appeared on Season 7 of Peacock’s Love Island USA, which has quickly become one of the summer’s hottest shows. Though her time in the villa was limited to the handful of Casa Amor episodes, she quickly became one of the most talked-about contestants, largely due to online speculation about her appearance.

Love Island USA's Vanna Experienced Online Hate

Savannah 'Vanna' Einerson quickly developed a connection during Casa Amor.

Leaving the villa was quite the experience for the Salt Lake City native, who told host Nick Viall that she “broke down crying” in her hotel room after going against her mother’s advice and logging back into social media. She credits fellow Casa Amor bombshell Coco Watson for being her support system during the tough time. "You guys are calling me out for things and saying that I have filler in things, but I was born with it,” she recounted. "I was in the hotel with Coco and (she) was getting a lot of love while I was getting a lot of hate … I'm honestly so grateful for Coco that she was there because she sat and prayed over me."

Love Island USA's Vanna Says The Show Caused 'New Insecurities'

Savannah 'Vanna' Einerson said her 'Love Island USA' experience has caused 'new insecurities.'

Einerson said that “most of the things” viewers made assumptions about were false and only caused her “new insecurities.” "So, I'm like, you guys are calling me out and saying that I fill in things that, like, you don't like, but I was born with it," the reality TV star recounted. "I feel like you get fake lips and they think everything on your face is fake." The Love Island USA alum also addressed rumors that her cosmetic enhancements began at age 14, with her mother performing the enhancements. "I'm like, what are you, what are you guys talking about? You guys, my mom's a stay-at-home mom,” she clapped back.

Love Island USA's Vanna Blamed Allergies in the Villa

Savannah 'Vanna' Einerson blamed her look on an allergic reaction to the pillows in the 'Love Island USA' villa.