REALITY TV 'Love Island' Viewers Shocked After Couple Busted for Getting Intimate While Roommates Sleep in the Shared Bedroom Source: Peacock 'Love Island' viewers were shocked after a couple confirmed they got down and dirty in the shared villa!

Article continues below advertisement

A late-night rendezvous on Love Island USA has stirred up serious drama. During Episode 12 of the show’s seventh season, which aired Sunday, June 15, on Peacock, Islanders Jeremiah Brown and Huda Mustafa were caught on night vision cameras getting intimate in the shared bedroom, prompting speculation that was quickly confirmed the next morning. “You had s--?” fellow Islander Cierra Ortega asked during a private chat.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @findjeremiah/Instagram Jeremiah Brown and Huda Mustafa were caught on night vision cameras getting intimate in the shared bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

“Low-key yeah,” Mustafa replied, 24, offering no further details. “I won’t give details on when or how, but all I will say is that it did happen.” The revelation sent shockwaves through both the villa and social media, where users lit up with mixed reactions. “Jeremiah having s-- with Huda was stupid,” one viewer wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock Users didn't like the pair's bedroom romp.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“She wasn’t all the way there mentally before, and now he just made it worse," they added. Another posted: “My thing is Huda… you’re on NATIONAL TV & sleeping in a room with 12 other people… WHY ARE YOU HAVING S--?!” Some fans suggested the moment had been obvious to others in the villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hudabubbaaa/Instagram The star confirmed what went down on TV.

Article continues below advertisement

“The girls acting surprised about Huda saying her and Jeremiah had s-- girl they knew,” one user wrote. Another questioned: “Bro why are Jeremiah and Huda having S-- IN A ROOM FULL OF PEOPLE?” Tensions flared further during the group’s next challenge, “Got Wood,” a flirtatious game designed to test chemistry.

Article continues below advertisement

When Brown pulled Olandria Carthen’s name during the activity, he shocked the Islanders by going in for a full kiss. In a confessional, Brown defended his bold move. “A challenge is a challenge,” he said. “I’m not going to go in there and not do nothing because I’m scared. I’m here to play, I’m here to do the challenge.”