'Love on the Spectrum' Exposed: Do the Stars Get Paid? You'll Be Surprised!
The heartwarming journey of Love on the Spectrum has captivated audiences, showcasing the highs and lows of romantic pursuits for individuals on the autism spectrum.
But here's the burning question on fans' minds: do the beloved cast members actually get paid for their appearances?
First created by talented documentary producers Cian O'Clery and Karina Holden in Australia in 2019, the series sparked an American version that premiered in 2022. Garnering an Emmy Award and a fiercely loyal fan base over just three seasons, the show has struck a chord in the hearts of many.
How Were the 'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Discovered?
In an April 2024 interview with Parade, O'Clery shared the behind-the-scenes scoop on how they cast individuals for the show, revealing they cultivate connections "with various organizations, support groups, communities and individuals” to spread the word.
"We send out flyers that explain who we are and what we're doing, and if you're interested in meeting with us and talking about it, get in touch," he explained, noting that "lots and lots of people write in."
And the bonds formed don't end once the cameras stop rolling. O'Clery disclosed, "It's like a family. It's amazing how close everyone's become."
He added, "It's nice to be able to keep in touch with people; make sure they had a positive experience, and that they still feel like they're part of the family.”
Do 'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Get Paid? Spoiler: They Don't!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the show's success, O'Clery has been candid in previous interviews that cast members don't rake in the cash episode by episode.
In an eye-opening Instagram reel from April 2025, former cast member Kaelynn Partlow, who graced the first season of the U.S. version, confirmed the lack of pay, stating, "They were very up front about that being the case. It wasn't a surprise."
Are 'Love on the Spectrum's Storylines Scripted? Think Again!
Unlike typical scripted reality shows, Love on the Spectrum embraces the authenticity of its subjects. Partlow added during her Q&A that the only moments of direction she encountered happened when the camera crew missed critical footage.
"They'd ask me to repeat what I just did, like, over again," she chuckled. "So, for example, if I walked down the stairs, but the camera wasn't sitting at the exact right angle, I'd have to walk back up and come back down."
Who Pays for 'Love on the Spectrum' Stars' Dates?
While the cast members may not pocket any cash for their appearances, there's no need to worry about out-of-pocket expenses. O'Clery confirmed that production takes care of the expenses related to their filmed dates and travels, assuring fans that "people aren't left out of pocket by being part of the experience, that's all I can say."