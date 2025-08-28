Luis Guzmán Throws Shade at Ex-Costar Jennifer Lopez During Hilarious 'Hot Ones' Episode: Watch
Luis Guzmán didn't hold back when discussing his time working with Jennifer Lopez in 1998's Out of Sight.
During the Tuesday, August 26, episode of Hot Ones, the actor savagely shaded his costar while chatting with his Wednesday castmates Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer and Joy Sunday.
Myers kicked off the conversation by asking Guzmán about the "biggest legends in Hollywood history" he has collaborated with.
"I will now run down a list of your previous collaborators, and you must quickly give me one word that describes them," the 23-year-old explained.
When she mentioned Adam Sandler and Catherine Zeta-Jones, he called them "amazing" and "bellísima," respectively. But when Lopez's name came up, Guzmán shrugged and simply responded, "OK," visibly shocking his fellow cast members.
The reaction was priceless. Sunday gasped, while Ortega and Myers burst into laughter.
Guzmán played Chino in Out of Sight, but he didn't elaborate on why he dished out the subtle roast to Lopez, who portrayed Karen Sisco.
After the awkward exchange, Myers quickly pivoted to praise Ortega, to which Guzmán gushed over the Golden Globe nominee, calling her a "prodigy" and mouthing, "Love you."
Social media users flocked to YouTube to react to Guzmán's hilarious diss, with many commenting that they were "crying laughing" over it. One user quipped, "The J Lo jab had me weak. I wasn't expecting that blunt of an answer but then again it's Luis."
This isn't the first time Lopez made headlines regarding her comments about fellow actresses. The same year Out of Sight came out, she drew attention for shading several A-list peers in an infamous interview with Movieline.
She candidly said, "I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in," referring to Gwyneth Paltrow. Lopez also called Cameron Diaz a "lucky model" and noted she was "in a different realm" from Salma Hayek while expressing her disdain for Winona Ryder.
In 2001, Lopez looked back on those comments in a Vanity Fair interview, claiming she was "so misquoted and so taken out of context."
Reflecting on the backlash during a 2018 NPR discussion, she described herself as a "nobody" who "never wanted to hurt anybody" but "really pissed [people] off."