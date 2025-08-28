NEWS Luis Guzmán Throws Shade at Ex-Costar Jennifer Lopez During Hilarious 'Hot Ones' Episode: Watch Source: MEGA; First We Feast/YouTube Luis Guzmán humorously roasted Jennifer Lopez during a 'Hot Ones' episode. OK! Staff Aug. 28 2025, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Luis Guzmán didn't hold back when discussing his time working with Jennifer Lopez in 1998's Out of Sight. During the Tuesday, August 26, episode of Hot Ones, the actor savagely shaded his costar while chatting with his Wednesday castmates Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer and Joy Sunday. Myers kicked off the conversation by asking Guzmán about the "biggest legends in Hollywood history" he has collaborated with.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: First We Feast/YouTube The actor’s reaction to working with J.Lo shocked his 'Wednesday' costars.

Article continues below advertisement

"I will now run down a list of your previous collaborators, and you must quickly give me one word that describes them," the 23-year-old explained. When she mentioned Adam Sandler and Catherine Zeta-Jones, he called them "amazing" and "bellísima," respectively. But when Lopez's name came up, Guzmán shrugged and simply responded, "OK," visibly shocking his fellow cast members.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer and Luis Guzmán feasted on wings in 'Hot Ones Versus.'

Article continues below advertisement

The reaction was priceless. Sunday gasped, while Ortega and Myers burst into laughter. Guzmán played Chino in Out of Sight, but he didn't elaborate on why he dished out the subtle roast to Lopez, who portrayed Karen Sisco. After the awkward exchange, Myers quickly pivoted to praise Ortega, to which Guzmán gushed over the Golden Globe nominee, calling her a "prodigy" and mouthing, "Love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Luis Guzmán called Adam Sandler 'amazing' during his interview.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users flocked to YouTube to react to Guzmán's hilarious diss, with many commenting that they were "crying laughing" over it. One user quipped, "The J Lo jab had me weak. I wasn't expecting that blunt of an answer but then again it's Luis."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Fans reacted on YouTube, saying they were 'crying laughing' at the J.Lo jab.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Lopez made headlines regarding her comments about fellow actresses. The same year Out of Sight came out, she drew attention for shading several A-list peers in an infamous interview with Movieline. She candidly said, "I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in," referring to Gwyneth Paltrow. Lopez also called Cameron Diaz a "lucky model" and noted she was "in a different realm" from Salma Hayek while expressing her disdain for Winona Ryder.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Jennifer Lopez said her quotes about other actresses was 'taken out of context.'