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Luke Bryan's Son Bo, 18, Suffers Broken Collarbone During High School Football Game

Image of Luke Brayn and son Bo Bryan
Source: MEGA;@LUKEBRYAN/INSTGRAM

Luke Bryan's son broke his collarbone during a football game.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Luke Bryan's 18-year-old son, Bo Bryan, suffered a painful setback during his senior football season after breaking his right collarbone in a game in Tennessee on October 16.

The teenage quarterback sustained the injury while playing for Battle Ground Academy against Pope John Paul II Preparatory School, putting his final high school football season in jeopardy.

The country music star and his wife, Caroline Bryan, have rallied around their son as he prepares to undergo surgery. Despite the injury, Bo is already looking ahead to his recovery and has assured supporters that he plans to return to the field.

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Something Was Wrong After the Tackle

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Image of Luke Brayn and son Bo Bryan
Source: @BO_BRYAN15/INSTAGRAM

The singer's son realized he sustained a serious injury during his game.

Bo's injury occurred on Battle Ground Academy's very first offensive play when he was tackled and landed hard on his right shoulder. Two opposing players reportedly fell on top of him, forcing the quarterback to leave the field for medical attention.

Initially, Bo believed the injury was nothing serious.

"I thought it was just a stinger when I hit the ground," he told The Tennessean.

However, it didn't take long for him to realize something was seriously wrong.

"Once I got up I knew something was wrong. When I got to the sideline, I really knew something was wrong," Bo recalled.

The teenager was later spotted on the sidelines with his arm in a sling. The following day, an Instagram Story confirmed that he had suffered a broken collarbone.

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'Thank You Everyone for Your Thoughts and Prayers'

Image of Luke Bryan, Caroline Bryan and Bo Bryan.
Source: @LUKEBRYAN/INSTGRAM

Bryan shared a video while taking his son for a surgery.

Bo broke his silence about the injury in an October 17 Instagram Story, confirming the extent of the damage.

"Broke my collarbone last night," Bo wrote.

He also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, reassuring fans that he was determined to make a comeback.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We will be back," Bo added.

Two days later, on October 19, the "Play It Again" singer took to Instagram to share an update as he, his wife Caroline and their son headed to the hospital.

"Well, it's us. Going for surgery," Luke said in a video filmed inside the family's car.

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'So Proud'

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Image of Luke Bryan
Source: MEGA

The 'Drink a Beer' singer has spoken highly of his son's skills and hardwork.

Bo had been enjoying an impressive senior football season before the injury abruptly sidelined him. Through seven games, the talented quarterback had racked up 2,006 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.

Luke has previously spoken about his pride in his son's dedication to football, praising the hard work and commitment Bo has shown on the field.

"You see the hard work he puts in, and you just want the hard work to pay off," the "Most People Are Good" singer said during an interview with USA Today High School Sports.

"Nights like tonight is when you get to celebrate that. The main thing is to see his hard work and his commitment and his love for the game. I’m just so proud of him," Luke added.

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Source: @LUKEBRYAN/INSTAGRAM

Bryan shared a video before son's surgery.

What Bo's Injury Means for His Team

Image of Luke Bryan
Source: MEGA

Bryan's son is currently recovering from his injury.

Before Bo's injury, Battle Ground Academy had been enjoying a standout season, winning six of its first seven games with the talented quarterback playing a key role in the team's success.

However, with the season nearing its conclusion, the team now faces the difficult task of moving forward without one of its most important players.

Head coach Bobby Bentley addressed the situation following the game, telling The Tennessean, "That's the challenge for us as a team and as coaches. What do we do? How do we do it? We're going to figure it out."

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