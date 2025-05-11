What Is Luke Combs' Net Worth? How the Country Star Earned His Millions

Before he became a household name, Combs released a trio of EPs — The Way She Rides, Can I Get an Outlaw and This One's for You. His single "Hurricane" skyrocketed to No. 46 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and the rest is history!

In 2017, the Grammy-nominated artist signed with Sony Music Nashville, and that's when Combs truly hit the ground running.

Just months after his deal, he dropped his debut studio album, This One's for You, which not only clinched the No. 1 spot on the Top Country Albums chart but also hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200.