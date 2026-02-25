'Scared' Luke Combs Reveals Why He Won’t Use GLP-1s to Lose Weight

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Combs wants to lose weight — but only on his terms. During the Tuesday, February 24, episode of the “Popcast” podcast, the country star, 35, spoke openly about his relationship with his body and why he refuses to take GLP-1s.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @popcast/Instagram Luke Combs guest-starred on the 'Popcast' podcast.

“I have always struggled with my weight,” he disclosed. “It bugs me a lot that I can’t figure it out. I don’t want my life to be this life of like, ease and like, everything’s easy. I like when stuff’s hard.” That mentality inspired Combs to abandon “medical technology” like GLP-1 medication. “As dumb as that sounds, that stuff scares me more than I think that I would enjoy the benefits of,” he said. Instead, the musician changed his diet by incorporating fasting and going gluten-free, which also aided with his OCD. “The gluten-free thing started for mental health stuff,” he revealed. “I have a really rare form of OCD that I have struggled with quite a bit for basically my whole life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Popcast/YouTube Luke Combs has struggled with his weight in the past.

As Combs rose to fame, the biggest source of self-doubt was his appearance. “It was like, am I really not going to get a shot because I’m just like a bigger dude or whatever?” he recalled thinking to himself. The singer continued, “That was, like, a hard pill to swallow, ’cause you can’t really change the way you look.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Popcast/YouTube Luke Combs is against taking a GLP-1 to shape up.

Combs still feels like he hasn’t conquered his body journey and admitted “every day” he wakes up wishing he looked like Sam Hunt — but he’s okay with being patient. “I feel like I’ve never done anything hard in my life. I’m not out digging ditches, man, it’s not that hard of a job,” the 35-year-old expressed. “It’s this thing I can’t conquer, no matter how hard I try. It’s just been like this impossible nut to crack for me. And I will do it, but I’m not going to do it the short way, not that there’s anything wrong with that. That’s a personal choice. Just for me, I need to win. I need to beat myself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to Luke Combs' Weight Loss Comments

Source: MEGA Luke Combs admitted he feels like he 'can't conquer' his weight-loss journey.

Fans and stars alike applauded Combs’ candidness in the comments section of an Instagram clip from the interview. Fellow musician Brandi Carlile gushed, “I really love him.” “I LOVE this vulnerability and transparency from man [sic] in his genre ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Always liked him. He's a gracious and humble person.”

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Combs Recently Welcomed a Son

Source: MEGA Luke Combs has three children.