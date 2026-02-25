or
'Scared' Luke Combs Reveals Why He Won’t Use GLP-1s to Lose Weight

Source: Popcast/YouTube

Luke Combs revealed why he won't use GLP-1s to lose weight.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Luke Combs wants to lose weight — but only on his terms.

During the Tuesday, February 24, episode of the “Popcast” podcast, the country star, 35, spoke openly about his relationship with his body and why he refuses to take GLP-1s.

Source: @popcast/Instagram

Luke Combs guest-starred on the 'Popcast' podcast.

“I have always struggled with my weight,” he disclosed. “It bugs me a lot that I can’t figure it out. I don’t want my life to be this life of like, ease and like, everything’s easy. I like when stuff’s hard.”

That mentality inspired Combs to abandon “medical technology” like GLP-1 medication.

“As dumb as that sounds, that stuff scares me more than I think that I would enjoy the benefits of,” he said.

Instead, the musician changed his diet by incorporating fasting and going gluten-free, which also aided with his OCD.

“The gluten-free thing started for mental health stuff,” he revealed. “I have a really rare form of OCD that I have struggled with quite a bit for basically my whole life.”

Image of Luke Combs has struggled with his weight in the past.
Source: Popcast/YouTube

Luke Combs has struggled with his weight in the past.

As Combs rose to fame, the biggest source of self-doubt was his appearance.

“It was like, am I really not going to get a shot because I’m just like a bigger dude or whatever?” he recalled thinking to himself.

The singer continued, “That was, like, a hard pill to swallow, ’cause you can’t really change the way you look.”

Image of Luke Combs is against taking a GLP-1 to shape up.
Source: Popcast/YouTube

Luke Combs is against taking a GLP-1 to shape up.

Combs still feels like he hasn’t conquered his body journey and admitted “every day” he wakes up wishing he looked like Sam Hunt — but he’s okay with being patient.

“I feel like I’ve never done anything hard in my life. I’m not out digging ditches, man, it’s not that hard of a job,” the 35-year-old expressed. “It’s this thing I can’t conquer, no matter how hard I try. It’s just been like this impossible nut to crack for me. And I will do it, but I’m not going to do it the short way, not that there’s anything wrong with that. That’s a personal choice. Just for me, I need to win. I need to beat myself.”

Social Media Reacts to Luke Combs' Weight Loss Comments

Image of Luke Combs admitted he feels like he 'can't conquer' his weight-loss journey.
Source: MEGA

Luke Combs admitted he feels like he 'can't conquer' his weight-loss journey.

Fans and stars alike applauded Combs’ candidness in the comments section of an Instagram clip from the interview.

Fellow musician Brandi Carlile gushed, “I really love him.”

“I LOVE this vulnerability and transparency from man [sic] in his genre ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Always liked him. He's a gracious and humble person.”

Luke Combs Recently Welcomed a Son

Image of Luke Combs has three children.
Source: MEGA

Luke Combs has three children.

When he’s not focusing on his health and well-being, Combs is busy being a dad to his new son, Chet, who was born this month. The star also shares Tex, 3, and Beau, 2, with wife Nicole Hocking.

