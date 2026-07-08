Luke Wilson, 54, Reveals Birth of First Child With Girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, Hours After Getting Trapped in an Elevator With Wes Anderson: Watch

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Luke Wilson revealed he quietly welcomed his first child just hours after being rescued by firefighters from a trapped elevator. The Legally Blonde alum, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, 24, introduced their newborn daughter to guests while attending a press reception for Wilson's upcoming Netflix series The Resort on Tuesday, July 7, a news outlet reported.

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Luke Wilson Welcomed Baby No. 1

Source: MEGA Luke Wilson has been quietly dating his girlfriend Kendall Yates for several years.

The couple, who have been dating for a few years and are known to keep their romance out of the spotlight, arrived at the event just after 5 p.m. with their little one in a carrier and left about two hours later. The appearance followed a frightening incident on Monday, July 6, where Wilson and Wes Anderson were stuck in an elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @csdunn75/Instagram Firefighters worked to rescue Luke Wilson and Wes Anderson from a trapped elevator.

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Luke Wilson Was Trapped in an Elevator Hours Earlier

Source: MEGA Wes Wilson and Luke Wilson were rescued from an elevator on July 6.

According to a video shared by a production specialist, Carolyn Dunn, Wilson, Anderson, 57, director James L. Brooks and at least three other people were freed from the elevator by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire department responded to a call about the stuck elevator at around 7:49 p.m., with the group remaining trapped inside for less than an hour. Anderson reportedly asked the department what had happened, and officials allegedly told him the elevator was overloaded with too much weight inside.

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'Bottle Rocket' Celebrates 30 Years

Source: MEGA Luke Wilson, Andrew Wilson and Owen Wilson made their acting debut in 1996's 'Bottle Rocket.'

Luke, James, 86, and Wes were at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 film Bottle Rocket, where the Blue Streak actor made his acting debut alongside his siblings, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson. The movie also marked Wes' feature directorial debut.

Luke Wilson on Working With His Siblings

Source: MEGA Luke Wilson called working with his siblings 'good and bad.'