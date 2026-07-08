Luke Wilson, 54, Reveals Birth of First Child With Girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, Hours After Getting Trapped in an Elevator With Wes Anderson: Watch
July 8 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Luke Wilson revealed he quietly welcomed his first child just hours after being rescued by firefighters from a trapped elevator.
The Legally Blonde alum, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, 24, introduced their newborn daughter to guests while attending a press reception for Wilson's upcoming Netflix series The Resort on Tuesday, July 7, a news outlet reported.
Luke Wilson Welcomed Baby No. 1
The couple, who have been dating for a few years and are known to keep their romance out of the spotlight, arrived at the event just after 5 p.m. with their little one in a carrier and left about two hours later.
The appearance followed a frightening incident on Monday, July 6, where Wilson and Wes Anderson were stuck in an elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
Luke Wilson Was Trapped in an Elevator Hours Earlier
According to a video shared by a production specialist, Carolyn Dunn, Wilson, Anderson, 57, director James L. Brooks and at least three other people were freed from the elevator by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire department responded to a call about the stuck elevator at around 7:49 p.m., with the group remaining trapped inside for less than an hour.
Anderson reportedly asked the department what had happened, and officials allegedly told him the elevator was overloaded with too much weight inside.
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'Bottle Rocket' Celebrates 30 Years
Luke, James, 86, and Wes were at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 film Bottle Rocket, where the Blue Streak actor made his acting debut alongside his siblings, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson.
The movie also marked Wes' feature directorial debut.
Luke Wilson on Working With His Siblings
Luke has since collaborated with his siblings on various projects, including 2005's The Wendell Baker Story, which Luke wrote, co-directed with Andrew, 61, and starred alongside Owen, 57.
The Scream 2 star admitted in a 2008 interview that working with his siblings could "be good and bad," while also revealing how they settle their differences on set.
"Owen basically said he was done with the scene, and we didn't feel like we'd gotten it," Luke explained at the time. "So Andrew is like, 'You're done? You're not going to do it again?' [He] looks at me and I'm like, 'I can't, you're bigger than he is, just kick his a--. Just kick his a--, man.'"
Despite bumping heads at times, Luke confessed there was something between them that "made things easier," adding, "[We] just have the same kind of sense of humor. It's great to be so close to people you're working with."