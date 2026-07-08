or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Luke Wilson
OK LogoNEWS

Luke Wilson, 54, Reveals Birth of First Child With Girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, Hours After Getting Trapped in an Elevator With Wes Anderson: Watch

Photo of Luke Wilson
Source: MEGA

Luke Wilson revealed he and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, quietly welcomed their first child just hours after being rescued from an elevator.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Luke Wilson revealed he quietly welcomed his first child just hours after being rescued by firefighters from a trapped elevator.

The Legally Blonde alum, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, 24, introduced their newborn daughter to guests while attending a press reception for Wilson's upcoming Netflix series The Resort on Tuesday, July 7, a news outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Wilson Welcomed Baby No. 1

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Luke Wilson has been quietly dating his girlfriend Kendall Yates for several years.
Source: MEGA

Luke Wilson has been quietly dating his girlfriend Kendall Yates for several years.

The couple, who have been dating for a few years and are known to keep their romance out of the spotlight, arrived at the event just after 5 p.m. with their little one in a carrier and left about two hours later.

The appearance followed a frightening incident on Monday, July 6, where Wilson and Wes Anderson were stuck in an elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @csdunn75/Instagram

Firefighters worked to rescue Luke Wilson and Wes Anderson from a trapped elevator.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Wilson Was Trapped in an Elevator Hours Earlier

Photo of Wes Wilson and Luke Wilson were rescued from an elevator on July 6.
Source: MEGA

Wes Wilson and Luke Wilson were rescued from an elevator on July 6.

According to a video shared by a production specialist, Carolyn Dunn, Wilson, Anderson, 57, director James L. Brooks and at least three other people were freed from the elevator by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a call about the stuck elevator at around 7:49 p.m., with the group remaining trapped inside for less than an hour.

Anderson reportedly asked the department what had happened, and officials allegedly told him the elevator was overloaded with too much weight inside.

MORE ON:
Luke Wilson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Bottle Rocket' Celebrates 30 Years

Photo of Luke Wilson, Andrew Wilson and Owen Wilson made their acting debut in 1996's 'Bottle Rocket.'
Source: MEGA

Luke Wilson, Andrew Wilson and Owen Wilson made their acting debut in 1996's 'Bottle Rocket.'

Luke, James, 86, and Wes were at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 film Bottle Rocket, where the Blue Streak actor made his acting debut alongside his siblings, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson.

The movie also marked Wes' feature directorial debut.

Luke Wilson on Working With His Siblings

Photo of Luke Wilson called working with his siblings 'good and bad.'
Source: MEGA

Luke Wilson called working with his siblings 'good and bad.'

Luke has since collaborated with his siblings on various projects, including 2005's The Wendell Baker Story, which Luke wrote, co-directed with Andrew, 61, and starred alongside Owen, 57.

The Scream 2 star admitted in a 2008 interview that working with his siblings could "be good and bad," while also revealing how they settle their differences on set.

"Owen basically said he was done with the scene, and we didn't feel like we'd gotten it," Luke explained at the time. "So Andrew is like, 'You're done? You're not going to do it again?' [He] looks at me and I'm like, 'I can't, you're bigger than he is, just kick his a--. Just kick his a--, man.'"

Despite bumping heads at times, Luke confessed there was something between them that "made things easier," adding, "[We] just have the same kind of sense of humor. It's great to be so close to people you're working with."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.