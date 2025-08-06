or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > machine gun kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Alarms Fans After Admitting He 'Doesn't Really Eat,' Reveals His Sparse Meal Plan

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly alarmed fans after he admitted he didn't 'really' eat and revealed a sparse meal plan that consisted of fermented vegetables and coffee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly’s meal plan — or lack thereof — is raising eyebrows among fans.

“I don’t really eat,” the musician, 35, explained in an interview with a news outlet last month. “I just do water a bunch.”

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly's Meal Plan Raised Eyebrows

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows with his eating habits.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows with his eating habits.

When asked if he eats once a day, Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) brushed it off with a brief reply, explaining he “fasted mainly.”

“Like I ate that burger cause we’re streaming and it’s my man s--- you know,” MGK replied, confirming that it wouldn’t have been the case if they weren’t on camera.

When asked what he would’ve eaten on a normal day, MGK replied, “Probably water. I’ll eat a couple times a week … bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fermented Foods Are Staples in MGK's Diet

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly said fermented foods were a staple in his diet.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly said fermented foods were a staple in his diet.

The rapper said he ate those foods for the “probiotics,” adding, “So like when you do those water fast, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the bacteria in you too, you gotta put the probiotics.”

Sauerkraut and kimchi are both dishes that consist of fermented vegetables. Fermentation “is an anaerobic process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria break down food components (e.g. sugars such as glucose) into other products (e.g. organic acids, gases or alcohol),” according to the Heart foundation.

Health benefits include weight management, better mood and brain activity, increased bone health and better recovery after exercise.

MORE ON:
machine gun kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

MGK Said 'Cigarettes and Coffee' Were Staples

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly said 'cigarettes and coffee' were staples in his diet.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly said 'cigarettes and coffee' were staples in his diet.

When asked about his go-to drinks, the “Bad Things” singer said he opted for celery juice and coconut water.

Although the group praised MGK for his "healthy" lifestyle, he made sure to include that “coffee and cigarettes” were also staples in his diet.

Fans Slammed MGK's Eating Habits

Photo of Fans questioned Machine Gun Kelly's food habits.
Source: MEGA

Fans questioned Machine Gun Kelly's food habits.

Fans in the comments section questioned MGK’s eating habits, with one user writing, “Bro is describing anorexia.”

“‘Healthy as h---’ he is literally malnourished and his daily diet consists of Cigarettes and coffees, yes really healthy,” one social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, another follower added, “Explains an eating disorder and smokes cigs as the other guys are saying he’s healthy.”

“His friends hyping up this delerium is wild. “Healthy as h---” = Malnourished and loading up on coffee and cigarettes. But I drink bone broth… I’m good. Cool,” a third quipped.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.