Machine Gun Kelly Alarms Fans After Admitting He 'Doesn't Really Eat,' Reveals His Sparse Meal Plan

Machine Gun Kelly alarmed fans after he admitted he didn't 'really' eat and revealed a sparse meal plan that consisted of fermented vegetables and coffee.

Machine Gun Kelly’s meal plan — or lack thereof — is raising eyebrows among fans. “I don’t really eat,” the musician, 35, explained in an interview with a news outlet last month. “I just do water a bunch.”

Machine Gun Kelly's Meal Plan Raised Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows with his eating habits.

When asked if he eats once a day, Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) brushed it off with a brief reply, explaining he “fasted mainly.” “Like I ate that burger cause we’re streaming and it’s my man s--- you know,” MGK replied, confirming that it wouldn’t have been the case if they weren’t on camera. When asked what he would’ve eaten on a normal day, MGK replied, “Probably water. I’ll eat a couple times a week … bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.”

Fermented Foods Are Staples in MGK's Diet

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly said fermented foods were a staple in his diet.

The rapper said he ate those foods for the “probiotics,” adding, “So like when you do those water fast, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the bacteria in you too, you gotta put the probiotics.” Sauerkraut and kimchi are both dishes that consist of fermented vegetables. Fermentation “is an anaerobic process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria break down food components (e.g. sugars such as glucose) into other products (e.g. organic acids, gases or alcohol),” according to the Heart foundation. Health benefits include weight management, better mood and brain activity, increased bone health and better recovery after exercise.

MGK Said 'Cigarettes and Coffee' Were Staples

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly said 'cigarettes and coffee' were staples in his diet.

When asked about his go-to drinks, the “Bad Things” singer said he opted for celery juice and coconut water. Although the group praised MGK for his "healthy" lifestyle, he made sure to include that “coffee and cigarettes” were also staples in his diet.

Fans Slammed MGK's Eating Habits

Source: MEGA Fans questioned Machine Gun Kelly's food habits.