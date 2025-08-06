Machine Gun Kelly Alarms Fans After Admitting He 'Doesn't Really Eat,' Reveals His Sparse Meal Plan
Machine Gun Kelly’s meal plan — or lack thereof — is raising eyebrows among fans.
“I don’t really eat,” the musician, 35, explained in an interview with a news outlet last month. “I just do water a bunch.”
Machine Gun Kelly's Meal Plan Raised Eyebrows
When asked if he eats once a day, Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) brushed it off with a brief reply, explaining he “fasted mainly.”
“Like I ate that burger cause we’re streaming and it’s my man s--- you know,” MGK replied, confirming that it wouldn’t have been the case if they weren’t on camera.
When asked what he would’ve eaten on a normal day, MGK replied, “Probably water. I’ll eat a couple times a week … bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.”
Fermented Foods Are Staples in MGK's Diet
The rapper said he ate those foods for the “probiotics,” adding, “So like when you do those water fast, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the bacteria in you too, you gotta put the probiotics.”
Sauerkraut and kimchi are both dishes that consist of fermented vegetables. Fermentation “is an anaerobic process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria break down food components (e.g. sugars such as glucose) into other products (e.g. organic acids, gases or alcohol),” according to the Heart foundation.
Health benefits include weight management, better mood and brain activity, increased bone health and better recovery after exercise.
MGK Said 'Cigarettes and Coffee' Were Staples
When asked about his go-to drinks, the “Bad Things” singer said he opted for celery juice and coconut water.
Although the group praised MGK for his "healthy" lifestyle, he made sure to include that “coffee and cigarettes” were also staples in his diet.
Fans Slammed MGK's Eating Habits
Fans in the comments section questioned MGK’s eating habits, with one user writing, “Bro is describing anorexia.”
“‘Healthy as h---’ he is literally malnourished and his daily diet consists of Cigarettes and coffees, yes really healthy,” one social media user wrote.
Meanwhile, another follower added, “Explains an eating disorder and smokes cigs as the other guys are saying he’s healthy.”
“His friends hyping up this delerium is wild. “Healthy as h---” = Malnourished and loading up on coffee and cigarettes. But I drink bone broth… I’m good. Cool,” a third quipped.