Machine Gun Kelly Reveals If He Has Tattoos on His Manhood: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly left jaws on the floor while talking about his tattoos. During a recent BBC Radio 1 interview, co-host Charlie Hedges asked the singer, "Are there any areas that haven't been tattooed yet? Because you've got a lot going on."

Machine Gun Kelly's Candid Tattoo Confession

Source: @bbcradio1/instagram Machine Gun Kelly admitted his private area is one of the only body parts he hasn't tattooed.

"Uh... yeah, my shaft, that's about it," the Grammy nominee, 35, bluntly admitted, prompting the two radio stars to crack up. "Do you want the answer or not?" he asked while laughing himself. "I love this guy!" co-host Melvin Odoom added. "It's our own fault. He's a rockstar, what do you expect?" "I'm using radio words, dude!" the dad-of-two declared.

"Yeah, what'd you want me to say?! My knee?" asked MGK as Hegdes continued to chuckle. "We asked him a question and he answered," Odoom noted. Hedges went on to ask if he has ink on his knees, back of the knees, armpits, fingers, back and ankles, to which the star confirmed he did. "No toes, no butt," he added, to which Hedges replied, "See, no toes or butt. There was another option." The "Vampire Diaries" vocalist smirked and said, "There was... I know, I know... that's true. You win. I'm sorry. I apologize."

Fans React to Singer's NSFW Comment

Source: @mgk The musician got his first tattoo when he was 13.

"What a guy!!!!!! 😂😂 bloomin love him 😂🙌🏻," Hedges commented on the radio page's Instagram post of the video clip, while Odoom penned, "My thoughts are with producer Trav 😅." Fans also got a kick out of the moment, with one writing, "Love him. as always he’s the funniest. I need this entire video start to finish plssssssss." "He’s so freakin funny 😂😂," agreed another social media user.

MGK's Blackout Tattoo

Source: @mgk The dad-of-two admitted his massive blackout tattoo was 'torture.'

While the rapper has had ink all over his body for years, he upped the ante when he got a "blackout tattoo" design on his arms, across his shoulders and down his torso. "I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety. But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy," he explained of the unusual choice on a September episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Source: mega MGK said he wanted to 'redesign' his anatomy with the dark ink.