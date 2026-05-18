Machine Gun Kelly Shares Adorable Video Montage of His and Megan Fox's Daughter Saga During Tour Opener: 'Wish I Was With Mine Right Now'

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Machine Gun Kelly played a sweet video with daughter Saga onstage during his "Lost Americana" summer tour opener Friday, May 15 at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, Calif. "Pretty girl right there, is that your dad?" the rocker, who shares the little girl with ex Megan Fox, said as he addressed the audience in the clip posted on a fan's Instagram on Sunday, May 17. "Is that your daughter? I wish I was with mine right now, that's amazing. I love that."

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Machine Gun Kelly Sang 'Play This When I'm Gone' to Video Montage

He launched into the sentimental "Play This When I'm Gone," singing, "Sending you this message just so I can stay that I love you. I had to let you know that everything about me was you. I think it's time for me to leave but I'll never leave you. I just looked at your picture, so the last thing I did see was you..." Accompanying the music were sweet videos of the musician with his daughter, now 1, as she accomplished her milestones.

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Clips of MGK With Daughter Saga Played

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Saga reached milestones in the video clips.

During the clips, MGK is seen dancing with his daughter, and flying a paper airplane with his pink pajama-clad little girl, who is holding onto her dad while he laughs. He strums the guitar as the tot dances, and she walks towards him with a walker. He is seen swinging with her, enjoying a birthday cake and raking while she crawls. Saga's face never appears onscreen as she is captured from behind.

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Fans Get Emotional About Concert Clips

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Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are parents to daughter Saga, 1.

Fans couldn't get enough. One wrote, "I literally was crying so much the entire time this song was played 😭😭😭." Another posted, "Love this love his dad skills 🫶🏽🫶🏽." A third responded, "I was not expecting to sob at 5:30 pm." A fourth added, "they can say all they want to about mgk, but they can never ever say he was a bad dad. this is so sweet. ❤️❤️❤️."

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MGK Is a Girl Dad

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated from 2020-2024.

Kelly and Fox dated from 2020-2024. They were engaged in 2022, and split after she announced her pregnancy in 2024. MGK, who was born Colson Baker, also has a daughter named Casie, 16, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. This isn't the first time MGK has shared content of him and Saga.

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MGK Showed His Soft Side on His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly) Source: Instagram Machine Gun Kelly posted a video of him reading to his daughter on his birthday.