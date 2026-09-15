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Mackenzie Phillips Calls Out 'One Day at a Time' Costar Richard Masur: 'He Wasn't Very Nice'

Split image of Mackenzie Phillips and Richard Masur.
Source: MEGA

Mackenzie Phillips had a negative experience with costar Richard Masur.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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Mackenzie Phillips named the One Day at a Time costar she had a difficult experience with during the sitcom's early years.

"One person, and I have made peace with this person and we've spoken, but Richard Masur wasn't very nice," Phillips confessed.

The actress revisited the relationship while speaking with former costar Valerie Bertinelli on the "Getting Naked" podcast, where the pair looked back on their time working together.

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Source: getting naked the podcast

Mackenzie Phillips appeared on Valerie Bertinelli's podcast

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Phillips Stood by Her Assessment of Masur

Split image of Mackenzie Phillips and Richard Masur.
Source: MEGA

Mackenzie Phillips revealed she faced hostility from costar Richard Masur.

Bertinelli appeared surprised by the admission.

"No?" she asked after Phillips reported the onset hostility.

"No, he wasn't very nice," Phillips responded.

"But he was only around for one season!" Bertinelli noted, to which Phillips reiterated, "He wasn't very nice."

Masur appeared during the show's first season as David Kane, a divorce lawyer who became romantically involved with Ann Romano, played by Bonnie Franklin. His character left after the relationship ended.

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Masur Later Apologized to Phillips

Split image of Richard Masur and Mackenzie Phillips.
Source: MEGA

Mackenzie Phillips reported that Richard Masur was quick to apologize when they met years later.

Years after their time on the sitcom, Phillips crossed paths with Masur again, giving the former costars an opportunity to revisit what had happened.

"I don't even remember what it was. I don't even remember what I said, but whatever I said, I'm really sorry," Phillips recalled him telling her.

Rhe actor also offered an especially warm compliment.

"And I've always thought you were so incredibly talented and we were all so young," Phillips remembered Masur saying.

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Phillips Remembered Norman Lear Differently

Split image of Mackenzie Phillips and Norman Lear.
Source: MEGA

Mackenzie Phillips had a very positive experience with Norman Lear and said she loved and trusted the producer.

The conversation with Bertinelli also touched on their experiences with the late television producer Norman Lear, who developed One Day at a Time.

While Bertinelli previously described feeling intimidated by Lear despite his support, Phillips recalled a much more admiring relationship with the television legend.

"I pedestalized him," Phillips said. "I always adored Norman. I loved Norman. I trusted Norman."

Lear died in December 2023 at age 101 after a career that included some of television's most influential sitcoms.

'One Day at a Time' Made Phillips a Star

Image of part the cast of 'One Day at a Time.'
Source: MEGA

Mackenzie Phillips' appearance in 'One Day at a Time' propelled her career.

Phillips joined One Day at a Time as Julie Cooper when she was a teenager, starring alongside Bertinelli and Franklin. The sitcom premiered in 1975 and ultimately ran for nine seasons through 1984.

Phillips remained with the series for years before being fired in 1980 amid struggles with substance abuse. She made a brief return but then permanently left the show in 1983. She also revisited the franchise decades later, appearing in the Netflix revival.

Masur's time on the original series was considerably shorter. Despite their difficult history, he and Phillips ultimately made peace and left things on good terms.

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