Macklemore 'Blown Away' After All 'Free Palestine' Concerts in Dublin, Paris and London 'Sold Out Immediately'

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Macklemore came out on top after announcing that all three of his “Free Palestine Tour” shows sold out just hours after the tickets went on sale.

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The Star Was Blown Away by the Fans’ Response

Source: MEGA Macklemore said he's completely blown away by the response he received from his fans.

Macklemore shared the amazing news on his social media account. “All three shows sold out immediately,” he wrote. “I’m honestly blown away. We put these shows together fast and in community, believing that musicians can stand in solidarity with Palestine, use the stage to raise funds, and show what collective action can look like. When those in power try to silence our calls for liberation, art will always be a form of resistance.” "Dublin, Paris, and London, thank you for showing up the way you did," he continued. "The response to these shows is another reminder of how many people across the world are standing together for a free Palestine. Lineups coming soon. Can’t wait to be together.”

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The Backlash He Received

Source: MEGA Macklemore was heavily criticized by many groups for his 'Free Palestine' comments.

The three-date overseas tour came about after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour following his pro-Palestinian comments. While performing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the “Same Love” rapper told the audience to “free Palestine," and he then gave a speech about the conflict in Gaza. Many groups, including the Israeli- American Council, criticized Macklemore for his comments and pushed to have him removed from the tour. According to reports, the petition stated that Macklemore had “used the stage to deliver an extended political message, called for ‘Free Palestine,’ and performed Hindi’s Hall while images from Gaza and other political messaging were projected across the stadium screens.” The petition also said the “event was a concert, not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event.” It went on to say, “This becomes even more troubling when the message relies on selective imagery, biased messaging, and disputed claims presented to a massive audience as fact, without context or complexity.”

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Standing Firm in His Beliefs

Source: MEGA Macklemore released a statement to clarify his 'Free Palestine' comments.

After his comments, Macklemore went on social media to clarify what he meant by chanting "Free Palestine.” In the video, he said, “To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, is in no way a criticism of you.” He continued, “One of the reasons I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up on stages across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine.” "I want those words to be loud and clear so the people from Gaza all the way to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten them," he shared. "My message is for peace, love, for all human beings to be treated equally and with dignity.”

Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash

Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran faced massive backlash after Macklemore was removed from his tour over his 'Free Palestine' comments.