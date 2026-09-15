Macklemore Speaks Out After Being Dropped From Ed Sheeran's Tour Over Palestine Comments: 'I Am Not a Victim'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
Macklemore recently broke his silence after being dropped from Ed Sheeran's remaining U.S. dates over his comments about Palestine.
"I'm going to speak from the heart and share the truth," the rapper began in a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, September 14. "Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop tour."
Macklemore made it clear who he believed should be at the center of the conversation. "I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim. Pink is not a victim," he said. "The victims are the Palestinian people."
Macklemore Said His Friendship With Sheeran Was Tested
Macklemore and Sheeran have a longstanding close relationship, which made their recent conversations particularly difficult.
"Ed is my friend. I've known him for 13 years," the Seattle-born musician wrote. "We've shared late nights, studio sessions and stages. He has this infectious magic about him that I've grown to love. I consider him a brother."
The pair ultimately found themselves on opposite sides of the conflict.
"I hope this isn't the end of my relationship with Ed," he added.
He Said His Decision to Speak Out Came with a Cost
Macklemore addressed the professional consequences of making his stance known.
"Taking a side can cost you," he wrote. "Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I've lost all of those things."
"There is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed," he added. "When one side has the bombs and bottomless financial and military support from America, refusing to take a side doesn't leave you in the middle."
The Grammy-winning artist, however, made it clear that he wasn't criticizing Jews, but rather Israel, apartheid and genocide. "My message is for peace; love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality," he stated.
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Macklemore Stood by His MetLife Message
Macklemore refused to walk back the words he spoke during the September 4 and 5 performances.
"What I said at MetLife I have been saying on stages around the world for almost three years," he wrote.
He then pointed to the size of the platform he was sharing with Sheeran.
"At a certain level of exposure, 'Free Palestine' becomes too much of a risk," observed the "Same Love" artist.
He Was Removed After the MetLife Shows
The performances prompted criticism from some Jewish advocacy groups, while Pink also pushed back against Macklemore's comments. The promoter, Messina Touring Group, said venues on upcoming dates would not allow concerts with Macklemore on the lineup.
Looking back on his time on the tour, Macklemore focused on what he had already been able to say from the stage.
"I didn't need 10 shows from Ed. I needed 2," he wrote. "Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say. Free Palestine."