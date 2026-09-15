NEWS Macklemore Speaks Out After Being Dropped From Ed Sheeran's Tour Over Palestine Comments: 'I Am Not a Victim' Source: MEGA Macklemore took to Instagram to make his position on the turn of events following his pro-Palestine message clear. Joshua Sila Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Macklemore recently broke his silence after being dropped from Ed Sheeran's remaining U.S. dates over his comments about Palestine. "I'm going to speak from the heart and share the truth," the rapper began in a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, September 14. "Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop tour." Macklemore made it clear who he believed should be at the center of the conversation. "I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim. Pink is not a victim," he said. "The victims are the Palestinian people."

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Macklemore Said His Friendship With Sheeran Was Tested

Source: MEGA Macklemore called Ed Sheeran his 'brother' in his post.

Macklemore and Sheeran have a longstanding close relationship, which made their recent conversations particularly difficult. "Ed is my friend. I've known him for 13 years," the Seattle-born musician wrote. "We've shared late nights, studio sessions and stages. He has this infectious magic about him that I've grown to love. I consider him a brother." The pair ultimately found themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. "I hope this isn't the end of my relationship with Ed," he added.

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He Said His Decision to Speak Out Came with a Cost

Source: MEGA Macklemore said he had lost a lot after making his position public.

Macklemore addressed the professional consequences of making his stance known. "Taking a side can cost you," he wrote. "Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I've lost all of those things." "There is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed," he added. "When one side has the bombs and bottomless financial and military support from America, refusing to take a side doesn't leave you in the middle." The Grammy-winning artist, however, made it clear that he wasn't criticizing Jews, but rather Israel, apartheid and genocide. "My message is for peace; love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality," he stated.

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Macklemore Stood by His MetLife Message

Source: MEGA Macklemore said he had been spreading the same message for years.

Macklemore refused to walk back the words he spoke during the September 4 and 5 performances. "What I said at MetLife I have been saying on stages around the world for almost three years," he wrote. He then pointed to the size of the platform he was sharing with Sheeran. "At a certain level of exposure, 'Free Palestine' becomes too much of a risk," observed the "Same Love" artist.

He Was Removed After the MetLife Shows

Source: MEGA Macklemore's message led to his removal from the remaining tour dates.