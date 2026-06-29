Madeleine McCann's Brother Celebrates Major Milestone After 'Bombshell' Evidence Emerges in Sister's 19-Year Disappearance Investigation

Madeleine McCann's brother, Sean, has been selected to represent Scotland at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The achievement comes just weeks after investigators revealed what sources have described as "bombshell" new evidence in the long-running search for his missing sister.

The 21-year-old swimmer will make his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow this July.

The 21-year-old has been named to Scotland's 25-athlete swimming squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Glasgow from July 23 through August 2, per Hello!.

The competition will mark Sean's Commonwealth Games debut after previously representing Scotland at the Youth Commonwealth Games, where he reached the finals of the 400-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events.

Sean has spoken openly about the commitment it took to reach the elite level of the sport.

"At the age of ten, I was selected to swim at the City of Leicester, and I have since gone on to win multiple county titles, as well as becoming regional and national champion in my age group," he previously said.

Sean added, "In order to have achieved this, I have had to remain extremely dedicated, getting up at 4 a.m. multiple mornings each week to train."

Sean and his twin sister, Amelie, were just 2 years old when their older sister, Madeleine, disappeared during a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.