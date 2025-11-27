Madison Beer's Most Seductive Moments: See Her Hot Photos!
Nov. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
What a Stunner!
Madison Beer looked ethereal in a selfie she posted in June.
In the snap, the "Make You Mine" songstress gazed seductively at the camera as she posed in a dress with a plunging neckline.
"the flowers say hello," the caption read.
The 26-year-old singer is set to make jaws drop again with the upcoming release of her new album, Locket, in January 2026.
"After I completed my tour [in September 2024], I was like, I just toured for six, seven months," she told Vogue. "I'm going to go home and I'm going to do nothing. Then I very quickly realized I don't really like doing nothing for too long. After two weeks, I was like, okay, I'm ready to go, and I got back in the studio."
She continued, "So honestly it was less than a year, as I completed the album this July. But it was probably only around May when I was like, I think I have an album on my hands."
Natural Beauty
Using a digital camera, Beer captured another jaw-dropping selfie in front of a mirror, dazzling in a white tank top with thin straps.
Creating a Buzz
Beer set pulses racing in a steamy Instagram snap that showed her looking away from the camera while in a seated pose. She slipped into a black-and-white striped dress with polka dots, letting her ensemble highlight her figure.
She's S--- and She Knows It
Beer flaunted her cinched waist during an outing in May 2024. In the snap, she sported a white, form-fitting top with thin straps that complemented her light-wash denim jeans.
Me Time
Before her 2024 tour, Beer wore a striking bikini and enjoyed a relaxing time at a pool.
She told her followers, "tour next week ⭐️ swimming til then."
Toned and Dazzling
The "bittersweet" songstress glowed in a strapless black top and pleated miniskirt in a September 2023 mirror selfie.
"all i need ! sweeeeeet reliiieeef !" she captioned the upload.
The same year, Beer opened up about discovering her sense of style through thrift stores.
"It feels good to finally feel like I have some sort of sense of style for myself," she told Vogue. "I feel like I've balanced this mixture of girly with … comfortable low baggy jeans. That feels very me."
Turning Up the Heat
Beer got everyone fired up by uploading a mirror selfie in June 2022, which showed her rocking a light blue, form-fitting strapless dress.
Yes, Baby
Beer did it again! In an attention-grabbing selfie, the "Sweet Relief" songstress showed off her toned abs and eye-popping cleavage in a crocheted halter top with a crisscross design and a keyhole cutout. She completed the look with high-waisted jeans and gold accessories.