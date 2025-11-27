Madison Beer's Most Seductive Moments: See Her Hot Photos!

Madison Beer looked ethereal in a selfie she posted in June.

In the snap, the "Make You Mine" songstress gazed seductively at the camera as she posed in a dress with a plunging neckline.

"the flowers say hello," the caption read.

The 26-year-old singer is set to make jaws drop again with the upcoming release of her new album, Locket, in January 2026.

"After I completed my tour [in September 2024], I was like, I just toured for six, seven months," she told Vogue. "I'm going to go home and I'm going to do nothing. Then I very quickly realized I don't really like doing nothing for too long. After two weeks, I was like, okay, I'm ready to go, and I got back in the studio."

She continued, "So honestly it was less than a year, as I completed the album this July. But it was probably only around May when I was like, I think I have an album on my hands."