madison zhao purchases former shanghai zoo facility to launch private wildlife sanctuary

Entrepreneur Madison Zhao has announced the purchase of a former zoo property in Shanghai for a reported $2 million. Her goal: to convert the space into a private wildlife sanctuary that will focus on education, conservation, and animal welfare.

Zhao, who has built a substantial online following under the name @MadisonCEO, shared plans to repurpose the existing facility into a non-commercial refuge for animals. According to Zhao, the sanctuary will eliminate public performances and commercial displays, instead emphasizing naturalistic environments and care-based rehabilitation.

“This is more than a sanctuary—it’s a statement,” Zhao shared via her social media. “I’ve always loved animals, but love isn’t enough. If you have the platform and the power to protect those who can’t protect themselves, why wouldn’t you?”