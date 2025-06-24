Madison Zhao Purchases Former Shanghai Zoo Facility to Launch Private Wildlife Sanctuary
Entrepreneur Madison Zhao has announced the purchase of a former zoo property in Shanghai for a reported $2 million. Her goal: to convert the space into a private wildlife sanctuary that will focus on education, conservation, and animal welfare.
Zhao, who has built a substantial online following under the name @MadisonCEO, shared plans to repurpose the existing facility into a non-commercial refuge for animals. According to Zhao, the sanctuary will eliminate public performances and commercial displays, instead emphasizing naturalistic environments and care-based rehabilitation.
“This is more than a sanctuary—it’s a statement,” Zhao shared via her social media. “I’ve always loved animals, but love isn’t enough. If you have the platform and the power to protect those who can’t protect themselves, why wouldn’t you?”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The redesigned facility is expected to include a veterinary and rehabilitation center, and Zhao has expressed interest in collaborating with professionals in the fields of animal welfare and conservation. Additional plans include hosting educational initiatives and potentially expanding similar projects to other regions in the future.
Zhao is also in the early stages of forming a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife education and sustainability, with the Shanghai sanctuary serving as its pilot location.
Follow the development of the sanctuary at @MadisonCEO, where Zhao posts behind-the-scenes content, animal rescue updates, and her vision for responsible wildlife care.