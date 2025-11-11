NEWS Braless Madonna Models See-Through Dress in Daring New Disco-Themed Shoot to Promote 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel Source: mega Madonna showed off a sultry see-through dress in new photos while celebrating two decades since she released her hit album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor.' Allie Fasanella Nov. 11 2025, Updated 5:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. In a new post on Tuesday, November 11, the pop music icon shared that she's had the record "on repeat," alongside a carousel of photos that show her modeling a totally sheer look with no bra, leaving little to the imagination. The 67-year-old "Hung Up" singer can be seen in what appears to be a discothèque, surrounded by mirrors, posing in a flimsy white dress with a fur coat on top and sparkly gold pumps. "The Disco Era continues!" she exclaimed in the caption, adding, "I looked through my closet and found some dancing shoes by Gina and a disco jacket made by Gucci from that era."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @maddona/instagram Madonna showed off a sultry look on Instagram on Tuesday, November 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Records Madonna revealed in February that she's been working on a sequel to 'Confessions on a Dance Floor.'

The legendary performer continued, "It’s time to go dancing! Can’t wait to share Confessions Part 2 with everyone next year!!!" Madonna revealed earlier this year that she would be releasing a sequel to the beloved dance album, nearly two decades after its November 2005 release. She wrote on February 13, "My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!! 🩷🩵🩶🤍🩷🩵🩶. Confessions Part 2."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @madonna/instagram Madonna's first album in seven years will arrive in 2026.

Warner Records confirmed in a September press release that "the Queen of the Dance Floor is set to return with a new album in 2026.” The upcoming release will mark her first studio album in seven years. The statement reads, "Madonna isn’t just an artist — she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madonna/instagram Madonna modeled a lacy corset during her birthday trip in August.

Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday on August 16. Taking to Instagram, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker shared montage of photos and videos from a recent trip to Siena, Italy. “My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!!” she wrote. She continued in the caption, "There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille! 🇮🇹🐎🐎🐎. Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!! ♥️ Ciao Italia!” In a follow-up post, the Queen of Pop could be seen posing in a lacy pink embroidered corset and fishnet stockings.