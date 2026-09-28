Madonna Sparks Concern Over Her 'Erratic' Backstage Behavior at VMAs, Insider Claims: 'People Were Worried'

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna may have walked away from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with seven trophies, but sources claimed there was growing concern backstage. Insiders allege the 68-year-old appeared "confused," "fuzzy," and unlike herself during the award show.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna's Backstage Behavior Raises Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Sources claim Madonna appeared 'out of it' and unusually unsteady during the 2026 VMAs.

"She seemed out of it — confused, unsure, and at moments like she didn't quite know where she was," the source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice. "This wasn't Madonna being difficult or eccentric. People were worried." The insider said the situation became more noticeable after the VMAs broadcast was delayed because a football game ran long. Madonna had reportedly prepared to perform at 7:30 p.m. before being forced to wait. "That 15-minute delay completely threw her," another insider claimed. "She was ready and then suddenly furious. After that, everything seemed to unravel."

Article continues below advertisement

'She Looked Flushed and Fuzzy'

Source: MEGA Madonna reportedly appeared 'flushed and fuzzy' backstage, according to a source.

Sources also claimed Madonna's team limited access to the singer backstage as concern grew. "They were protecting Madonna," a source alleged. "She looked flushed and fuzzy. She was wobbling back and forth to her seat in the audience to accept awards. People who have worked around her for years had never seen her like this." "Madonna can be demanding, angry, and unpredictable — but this felt different," the insider continued. "Something seemed wrong. People who care about her are concerned."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Takes Home Seven VMAs

Source: MEGA Madonna took home seven awards during the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer won Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter for "Bring Your Love," Best Dance and Best Long Form Video for Confessions II - The Film, and Best Album for Confessions II. Madonna also won Best Cinematography and Best Choreography, which were decided by industry voters.

Social Media Question Madonna's Wins

Source: MEGA Social media users questioned all of Madonna's wins.