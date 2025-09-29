MAGA Figures Freak Out After Bad Bunny Announced as Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner as He's a 'Massive Trump Hater'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Many MAGA figure heads are not happy with Bad Bunny being the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.
The Puerto Rican rapper — who has been outspoken about his stance against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — triggered several names on the right after announcing he'll take the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, February 8 of next year.
The "Monaco" hitmaker said he'll do "just one date in the United States" upon announcing his Super Bowl appearance after recently refusing to have concerts in America out of fear ICE would target raids around his largely Latino audience.
Bad Bunny called his role headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show a major victory for "my people, my culture, and our history."
In response to news of the "Me Porto Bonito" rapper's upcoming performance, several conservative commentators took to social media to express their outrage over the matter.
Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Triggers Right-Wing Commentators
Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson complained about Bad Bunny's liberal views while listing off issues he has with the award-winning audience.
"Massive [Donald] Trump hater; Anti-ICE activist; No songs in English," Johnson rambled. "He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: 'F------ ICE could be outside my concert. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.' The NFL is self-destructing year after year."
Greg Price, a conservative commentator, also declared via X: "The NFL chose Bad Bunny to perform the Super Bowl halftime show despite the fact that he recently said he wouldn’t perform in the continental United States again because ICE is deporting illegal aliens."
A MAGA social media influencer who goes by the handle @jackunheard claimed he didn't know who the Puerto Rican rapper was, as he mocked, "who is Bad Bunny and why is he the Super Bowl halftime show? I’m hearing he doesn’t have a single song in English… Did they even think this through?"
Owen Shroyer, a right-wing journalist, suggested a more MAGA-leaning musician take the stage at Super Bowl LX.
"Another massive L in my opinion. Only 2 of the last 10 halftime shows have featured a band. And those bands were Coldplay and Maroon 5. Creed, Metallica, Chris Stapleton, can we get some real music please?" he begged.
Christian sports reporter Jon Root slammed the NFL's decision, as well as the league's moves to expand into a global network.
"Bunny is the Super LX Halftime Show performance… The internationalization of the NFL is awful," he claimed. "So many international games, potential Super Bowl overseas & now, they hire a dude that sings 99 percent of his songs in Spanish for SB Halftime."