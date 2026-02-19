MAGA Rep. Tony Gonzales Addresses Alleged Affair With Former Aide Who Died After Lighting Herself on Fire

Article continues below advertisement

Salacious reports have emerged alleging that Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) had an extramarital affair with staff member Regina Santos-Aviles — who died by suicide in September 2025. A former staffer shared an alleged text message from April 2025 in which Santos-Aviles explicitly wrote, "I had [sic] affair with our boss and I'm fine.” Adrian Aviles, the late staffer's husband, stated he discovered "sexual" text messages between his wife and the congressman in May 2024, which eventually led to their separation. He accused Gonzales of "abusing his power.”

Article continues below advertisement

Regina Santos-Aviles Was 'Black-Sheeped' at Work After Alleged Affair Was Exposed

Source: Facebook Regina Santos-Aviles died after setting herself on fire.

Former colleagues alleged that once the relationship became an "open secret," Santos-Aviles was marginalized or "black-sheeped" at work, with her duties being reassigned. Santos-Aviles died on September 14, 2025, from injuries sustained after lighting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde, Texas home the previous evening. The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide by self-immolation. The congressman has consistently denied the affair, previously calling the rumors "completely untruthful.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Gonzales Blamed One of His Primary Opponents for 'Personal Smears'

You blame me? Are you kidding me?



Tony Gonzales is an irredeemable coward, who dodges accountability and lies to the people.



This started with my problems with your votes in Congress, but now I understand you are a horrifically wicked man who must be removed. https://t.co/34QL9m0KqO — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) February 18, 2026 Source: @TheAKGuy/X Tony Gonzales' primary opponent took to X to call him out.

Recently, he declined to elaborate on specifics while addressing allegations, labeling claims against him "personal smears" and accusing political opponents of exploiting a tragedy for gain. Last November, Gonzales, who is married with six children, said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin that the “rumors are completely untruthful” following a Daily Mail report that exposed the alleged affair. Now, he is blaming one of his primary opponents for the story, which the San Antonio Express-News reported on February 17.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'San Antonio Express-News' Rescinded Its Endorsement of the MAGA Representative

Source: CNN Several Republicans have called for Tony Gonzales to resign.

Following the reports, the San Antonio Express-News rescinded its endorsement of Gonzales. YouTuber Brandon Herrera and some fellow Republicans have called for his resignation, citing ethical misconduct. “Ms. Santos-Aviles was a kind soul who devoted her life to making the community a better place,” Gonzales told The New York Post. “Her efforts led to improvements in school safety, healthcare, and rural water like never before.” Gonzales blamed Herrera for smearing Santos-Aviles's memory. “It’s shameful that Brandon Herrera is using a disgruntled former staffer to smear her memory and score political points, conveniently pushing this out the very day early voting started. I am not going to engage in these personal smears and instead will remain focused on helping President [Donald] Trump secure the border and improve the lives of all Texans,” he said.

Top Republicans Have Called for Tony Gonzales to Resign

Source: MEGA Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) want Tony Gonzales out.