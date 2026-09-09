MAGA Supporters Slam Dallas Bakery Over Anti-Trump 'Trumpalooza' Cookies Amid GOP Convention
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
MAGA influencers are raging that a bakery in Dallas baked some cookies with an unflattering message for President Donald Trump.
With Trump gearing up to host a midterm convention in Dallas as part of an effort to juice the GOP's grim midterm outlook, Dallas-based Hive Bakery baked some cookies ices with the phrase "F--- Trump."
Protest Cookies
The bakery wrote a diatribe slamming Trump on Facebook.
"We read that Orange Face will be in Dallas this week for the GOP midterm Convention so we’re making special cookies Tuesday-Saturday!” they wrote.
“F--- this guy and his entire administration for ruining our country. Our food is poison, gas is up, groceries are up, women have no reproductive rights, immigrants are in concentration camps, wild horses are being slaughtered, the LGBTQ+ community is under attack, billionaires are getting richer, Orange Face is literally breaking laws left and right, we’re in a war with Iran for no reason, the Ep Files still haven’t been released in full and no one is being held accountable, tariffs, AI Data Centers, Flock Cameras, Project 2025, and on, and on.”
The bakery previously went viral for making anti-ICE cupcakes with a similar message.
TikTok Users Weigh In
The cookies led a swarm of MAGA activists to descend on Hive Bakery.
The far-right account Libs of TikTok, known for identifying left-wing posts and directing its followers to harass the posters, zeroed in on the bakery.
The account, which is run by Chaya Raichik, said the bakery was having a "full-blown TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] meltdown."
"Can’t they just like sell cakes and not make it about Trump??,” she posted. “Would be a shame if everyone in Flower Mound, Texas saw this, a county Trump won by 13 points!”
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The Cookie Controversy Helped the Bakery
After several Libs of TikTok supporters wrote angry comments about the bakery, Hive responded.
“Cue Mariah Carey’s ‘Obsessed’!!!!” the bakery wrote. “Looks like our pals are back at it again. This ain’t our first rodeo. All it took was a cookie…”
Ultimately, it seems all Libs of TikTok did was give Hive Bakery some free publicity. On September 8, they announced that they'd sold out of the cookies.
Prelude to a Flop?
The cookie drama is the prelude to what may be a flop convention for Trump and Republicans.
Many Republicans in tight House districts are forgoing the event. Only two are confirmed to be making the trip to Texas. The convention is also competing against the opening games of the NFL season.
Several Republicans have privately voiced that appearing at the so-called "Trump-a-palooza" would hurt their electoral chances. The president continues to score record-low approval ratings, and Republican congresspeople believe that he's a political anchor.
“I just felt I’d be more useful in my district,” Rep. Tom Barrett told Politico about his decision to forgo the convention. Barrett is in a tight race to keep his seat in central Michigan.
“I travel a lot for this job, and if I can be back home and see my family and do the job back home as well, then that’s sort of what I lean toward doing,” he added.