Hands On: Can You Get Flawless Foundation Using Your Hands? — Get The Look

But it seems Gomez is far from alone in tapping this technique. Over the past several years, stars including model Hari Nef and actress Kiernan Shipka have shared that they often use their hands to create a perfected base. But can using your hands actually achieve a flawless blend akin to that of a sponge or brush?

The answer, it seems, is a resounding “yes.”

“I think the formula of both concealer and foundation goes on better with hands as it has a chance to really meld with your body’s warmth and chemistry,” makeup artist Gabriel Almodovar told L’Oreal’s beauty blog, makeup.com back in February. “If you have a clean sponge or brush for final blending and buffing that might up your flawless game, but it can totally be done with your hands.”

The first step to perfect skin sans tools? Making sure your hands are not only sparkling clean — after all, who wants to infuse their foundation routine with acne-sparking dirt, oils and bacteria? — but free of any knicks or cuts.

“Besides makeup not going on smoothly, you can expose any broken skin to the makeup causing irritation and possible infection,” Dr. David E. Bank, who founded The Center For Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, told outlet SheFinds. “As long as hands are clean and the fingers are free of abrasions and cuts, you should be okay to apply your makeup this way,” he continued, taking care to note that “suitable applications” like brushes or sponges are more likely to “ensure an even application.”

Once you’ve adequately sanitized your hands, the next step, accordion to Almodovar, is to dot on the product, starting “around the nose.” Although you may be tempted to rub in the product as you would a moisturizer or serum, the makeup artist says it's crucial to “use a tapping or stippling motion to press the foundation into your skin.”

“The warmth of your palms melts any formula into your skin for a natural look and longer wear,” he explained.

And it’s not just tinted moisturizer and foundation. As celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo told Vogue back in 2020, hands can also be used to create a flawless concealer look. "Use your fingers to quickly pat concealer on under your eyes on the bridge of your nose and on the inner corners of your eyes,” he advised.