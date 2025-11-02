Makeup-Free Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety, Says Alcohol 'Blocked My Dreams' 

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson is living her best sober life. In a Saturday, November 1, post, the singer was all smiles as she reflected on eight years of sobriety. Simpson, 45, went makeup-free for the stunning selfie and cozied up in a red flannel.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson has been sober for eight years.

"8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing. Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of Gods purpose for my life," she wrote. "Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear." Simpson emphasized how she is "driven by faith" and found purpose through abandoning her relationship with alcohol. "Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender," she described. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Christine Rossi praised her friend in the comments section for her "beautiful" words. "👏👏how beautiful ❤️❤️," Jamie Lynn Sigler agreed. Fans also expressed their support for the star and felt inspired to share their own sobriety stories. "You made a post, one year ago about your 7 year anniversary & it encouraged me so much!! Today is my 1 year anniversary!🩷💪🏻" one user expressed.

Alcohol Hindered Jessica Simpson's Music Career

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson stopped drinking alcohol nearly a decade ago.

Earlier this year, the fashion designer admitted that when she was writing songs in 2016 and 2017, she didn't feel like herself because of the amount of alcohol she was consuming. Simpson was producing music "with some of the biggest hitmakers" in Los Angeles, but the tracks "didn't feel like [her]." "Every time I would write, I was a little afraid of myself. It was almost too much, especially because I was drinking at the time," she told an outlet in Feburary. "But once I gave up the alcohol, the fears just diminished. They went away."

Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Hater Telling Her to 'Stop Drinking'

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson has been open about her sobriety journey in the past as well.

In August 2024, she dragged an Instagram user who randomly told her to "STOP DRINKING" on a post celebrating her son Ace's 11th birthday. "I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family," she clapped back. "Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

Jessica Simpson Gets Vulnerable About Sobriety Journey

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson said alcohol 'kept my mind and heart circling.'