Makeup-Free Sofía Vergara Hikes Up Her Dress as She Shows Off Her Large Bandage During Pool Day After Knee Surgery: Photos
Sofía Vergara is on the mend after an intense weekend in the hospital.
The Modern Family star, 53, recovered by the pool on Sunday, July 27, following knee surgery on Friday.
Vergara extended one of her tanned and toned legs at the edge of the pool, with a large bandage covering the side of her knee. She seemed to be in good spirits, smiling with an arm raised in the air. The actress enjoyed the sun with two friends, who chatted with her from inside the water.
"🦿👩⚕️," she captioned her Instagram post.
Her pals have been taking care of her as she recovers from the medical operation.
"With my favorite nurses ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ I love them," she captioned a selfie with Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron. She posted shortly after with a larger group of friends, writing, "More post op love❤️."
Sofía Vergara's Knee Surgery
On July 25, Vergara announced she underwent her second knee surgery. She posed for a selfie wearing a blue hospital gown and wristband, seemingly post-operation, from a hospital room. One image honed in on her leg, protected by the same bandage and a gray brace.
"It's done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," she wrote.
Several celebrity friends sent the star well wishes.
"❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" her America's Got Talent costar Terry Crews said.
Lauren Sánchez wrote, "Sending you ❤️," while Patrick Schwarzenegger exclaimed, "Wishing you speedy recovery !!!!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sofía Vergara's Previous Surgery
Vergara first got knee surgery in April 2024. At the time, then-boyfriend and orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman took care of her.
"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... !" she previously wrote on her Instagram Story. "Luv u."
Sofía Vergara's Wild 53rd Birthday Festivities
Vergara's most recent operation follows a rowdy trip to Sardinia, Italy, to celebrate her 53rd birthday earlier in July. She enjoyed an elaborate birthday dinner with friends on the island, complete with a large vanilla sheet cake she dipped her finger into for a lick. The TV star lounged by the beach, picked out mini cakes at a local bakery and received dozens of flowers in her hotel room at Romazzino. She also posed among a large arrangement of bouquets while flaunting her curves in a skimpy white bikini.
"Bday in Sardinia!!🐟," she wrote on the sultry Instagram snap.
"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!🔥," Sarah Hyland exclaimed, while Mel B wrote, "Sending birthday wishes to you my lovely."