or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoHEALTH

Makeup-Free Sofía Vergara Hikes Up Her Dress as She Shows Off Her Large Bandage During Pool Day After Knee Surgery: Photos

Photo of Sofía Vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara is recuperating in the sun following her recent knee surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara is on the mend after an intense weekend in the hospital.

The Modern Family star, 53, recovered by the pool on Sunday, July 27, following knee surgery on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

sofia vergara flaunts long legs large bandage knee surgery photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara's friends are taking care of her post-operation.

Vergara extended one of her tanned and toned legs at the edge of the pool, with a large bandage covering the side of her knee. She seemed to be in good spirits, smiling with an arm raised in the air. The actress enjoyed the sun with two friends, who chatted with her from inside the water.

"🦿👩‍⚕️," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her pals have been taking care of her as she recovers from the medical operation.

"With my favorite nurses ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ I love them," she captioned a selfie with Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron. She posted shortly after with a larger group of friends, writing, "More post op love❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's Knee Surgery

sofia vergara flaunts long legs large bandage knee surgery photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The reason behind Sofía Vergara's knee surgeries has not been revealed.

On July 25, Vergara announced she underwent her second knee surgery. She posed for a selfie wearing a blue hospital gown and wristband, seemingly post-operation, from a hospital room. One image honed in on her leg, protected by the same bandage and a gray brace.

"It's done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," she wrote.

Several celebrity friends sent the star well wishes.

"❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" her America's Got Talent costar Terry Crews said.

Lauren Sánchez wrote, "Sending you ❤️," while Patrick Schwarzenegger exclaimed, "Wishing you speedy recovery !!!!"

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's Previous Surgery

sofia vergara flaunts long legs large bandage knee surgery photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara has underwent two knee surgeries.

Vergara first got knee surgery in April 2024. At the time, then-boyfriend and orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman took care of her.

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... !" she previously wrote on her Instagram Story. "Luv u."

Sofía Vergara's Wild 53rd Birthday Festivities

sofia vergara flaunts long legs large bandage knee surgery photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara enjoyed an exotic island vacation for her birthday.

Vergara's most recent operation follows a rowdy trip to Sardinia, Italy, to celebrate her 53rd birthday earlier in July. She enjoyed an elaborate birthday dinner with friends on the island, complete with a large vanilla sheet cake she dipped her finger into for a lick. The TV star lounged by the beach, picked out mini cakes at a local bakery and received dozens of flowers in her hotel room at Romazzino. She also posed among a large arrangement of bouquets while flaunting her curves in a skimpy white bikini.

"Bday in Sardinia!!🐟," she wrote on the sultry Instagram snap.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!🔥," Sarah Hyland exclaimed, while Mel B wrote, "Sending birthday wishes to you my lovely."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.