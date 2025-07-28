Makeup-Free Sofía Vergara Hikes Up Her Dress as She Shows Off Her Large Bandage During Pool Day After Knee Surgery: Photos

Vergara extended one of her tanned and toned legs at the edge of the pool, with a large bandage covering the side of her knee. She seemed to be in good spirits, smiling with an arm raised in the air. The actress enjoyed the sun with two friends, who chatted with her from inside the water.

"🦿👩‍⚕️," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her pals have been taking care of her as she recovers from the medical operation.

"With my favorite nurses ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ I love them," she captioned a selfie with Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron. She posted shortly after with a larger group of friends, writing, "More post op love❤️."