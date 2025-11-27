'Malcolm In The Middle' Revival: Cast, Where to Watch, Release Date and More

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Talks About 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival Begin?

Source: MEGA 'Malcolm in the Middle' premiered in 2000.

A Malcolm in the Middle revival is no longer just an idea. The discussions about a reboot first surfaced in 2016, when Bryan Cranston was asked if fans would ever see a reunion a decade after the series ended. "I sure hope so," Cranston told E! News. "For no other reason than I miss those people like crazy, and I stay in touch with them." He added, "The boys are doing great, and Jane [Kaczmarek] is doing wonderfully… I'd love to. There's a possibility, you know, we want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family 10 years later or whatever, 12 years later. It's not unheard of." In 2023, the Breaking Bad actor confirmed he was working on a script for a Malcolm in the Middle revival. "Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something," he shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that."

When Was 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival Officially Confirmed?

Source: MEGA The original 'Malcolm in the Middle' series ran from 2000 to 2006.

After a long wait, Disney Branded Television officially ordered a four-episode Malcolm in the Middle revival in December 2024. "Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be," Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, said in a press release. "When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone's favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn't think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite." Meanwhile, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, called the series a "landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability." She added, "Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless." The company also released a logline at the time, part of which read: "Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party." Reacting to the news, Muniz said he had been "waiting for this moment for 18 years." He teased fans, "Let's find out where Malcolm and his family are now."

Who Is in the Cast of 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival?

Source: @frankiemuniz4/Instagram Frankie Muniz leads the reboot.

In addition to Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek, more familiar faces are also back for the Malcolm in the Middle revival, including Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield. Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, was not included in the revival cast list. "I talked to Erik and I said, 'Hey, we got the show! It's gonna come back.' He goes, 'Oh, that's fantastic!' And I go, 'Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back.' He goes, 'Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic that you are,'" Cranston explained Sullivan's absence on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast. Meanwhile, the new cast members are Anthony Timpano, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Vaughan Murrae, Keeley Karsten and Kiana Madeira, among others.

When Did the Filming for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival Begin?

Source: @frankiemuniz4/Instagram The cast members shared updates about the revival's production.

The revival began production on April 13 and officially wrapped on May 16. Muniz confirmed the development in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing a few photos from the set. "I had so many incredible pictures of all the cast I wanted to post but Disney won't let me.... So imagine a picture of all of us together, having the time of our lives!" he concluded.

What Is the Official Title of the Revival?

Source: MEGA 'Malcolm in the Middle' had seven seasons.

Muniz's Instagram post hinted at the official title of the revival: "And PS: Life's Still Unfair." According to Boomer's Writers Guild of America West page, the reboot's official title is Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

When Will 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair' Premiere?

Source: MEGA 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair' will have four episodes.