Malia Obama Steps Out in West Hollywood Appearing Somber Before Family Dog's Death

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Malia Obama was spotted out and about hours before Barack Obama announced the death of their dog. Per the Daily Mail, a “somber” Malia was seen grabbing coffee with a friend in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

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Source: MEGA Malia Obama was spotted out and about in West Hollywood hours before Barack Obama announced the death of their dog.

She was clad in a casual South Korean World Cup jersey and white jeans, accessorized with a bright, patterned tote bag, black flip-flops, and some sunglasses on top of her head. Her long, red braids were in a half-updo, and Malia was reportedly makeup-free during this particular outing.

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Barack Obama Announced the News of Their Dog’s Death

Source: MEGA Barack Obama broke the news of the tragic demise of their 13-year-old pet pup, Sunny, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Barack took to Instagram to break the news of the tragic demise of their 13-year-old pet pup, Sunny, on Tuesday. Sharing a carousel that featured snaps of the Portuguese Water Dog, he wrote that they had “lost a cherished member of [their] family.” Sunny notably joined the Obamas in the White House in 2013, after Barack's re-election to a second term as president. The family had one other dog as well, pet pooch Bo, who passed away in 2021. “We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love,” Obama wrote.

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Source: @BARACKOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Sunny had joined the Obamas in the White House in 2013, after Barack Obama's re-election to a second term as president.

“We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds, and anything else that moved,” he continued. The former president then explained that as soon as his family took in Sunny, “She was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side.” “Always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days,” he continued. “We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay.”

Source: @BARACKOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Sunny was reportedly involved in many headline-making incidents.