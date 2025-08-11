Maluma Scolds Mom for Bringing Baby Without Ear Protection to Mexico City Concert

Article continues below advertisement

Maluma is protective of his younger fans! Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Colombian superstar stopped his concert in Mexico City to call out a mother in the crowd who brought a baby without any ear protection. The show was part of the last stretch of his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, wrapping on August 16.

“With all due respect… how old are they?” Maluma asked in a now-viral video. “A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f------ high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”

He continued, “Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility. You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real.”

Source: @estilodf/Tiktok Maluma stopped his concert to call out a mom for bringing a baby without ear protection.

Since Maluma now has a kid, he gave some advice to the concertgoer. “I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware,” he added.

The crowd backed him up with cheers. The “Hawái” hitmaker — whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias — welcomed his first child, a daughter named Paris, with girlfriend Susana Gomez back in March. "On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes," Maluma shared in Spanish at the time.

Source: @estilodf/Tiktok The Colombian singer stressed the importance of protecting young ears from loud concerts.

"Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment," he continued. "I love them 💘.”

He posted a series of black-and-white photos of the newborn holding his finger and of the new family in the hospital. A few weeks later, he gave fans a peek into his early dad days with a sweet Instagram carousel. “My first 15 days as a Dad, this is the best I've ever lived in my life. 💘,” he wrote.

Source: MEGA Maluma emphasized that the speech came from his perspective as a new dad.

One shot showed Maluma lounging on the couch, snuggled up with Paris next to a giant teddy bear, with another sleeping peacefully in a sling against his chest while he watched TV.

Source: MEGA Maluma welcomed his daughter, Paris, in March.