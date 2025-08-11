or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Maluma
OK LogoNEWS

Maluma Scolds Mom for Bringing Baby Without Ear Protection to Mexico City Concert

maluma scolds mom concert
Source: MEGA;@estilodf/Tiktok

Maluma scolded a mom for bringing a baby without ear protection to his Mexico City concert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Maluma is protective of his younger fans!

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Colombian superstar stopped his concert in Mexico City to call out a mother in the crowd who brought a baby without any ear protection. The show was part of the last stretch of his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, wrapping on August 16.

Article continues below advertisement

“With all due respect… how old are they?” Maluma asked in a now-viral video. “A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f------ high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @estilodf/Tiktok
Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility. You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Maluma stopped his concert to call out a mom for bringing a baby without ear protection.
Source: @estilodf/Tiktok

Maluma stopped his concert to call out a mom for bringing a baby without ear protection.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Maluma now has a kid, he gave some advice to the concertgoer.

“I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

The crowd backed him up with cheers.

The “Hawái” hitmaker — whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias — welcomed his first child, a daughter named Paris, with girlfriend Susana Gomez back in March.

"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes," Maluma shared in Spanish at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @maluma/Instagram
MORE ON:
Maluma

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
maluma mexico city incident
Source: @estilodf/Tiktok

The Colombian singer stressed the importance of protecting young ears from loud concerts.

Article continues below advertisement

"Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment," he continued. "I love them 💘.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @maluma/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

He posted a series of black-and-white photos of the newborn holding his finger and of the new family in the hospital.

A few weeks later, he gave fans a peek into his early dad days with a sweet Instagram carousel. “My first 15 days as a Dad, this is the best I've ever lived in my life. 💘,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Maluma emphasized that the speech came from his perspective as a new dad.
Source: MEGA

Maluma emphasized that the speech came from his perspective as a new dad.

Article continues below advertisement

One shot showed Maluma lounging on the couch, snuggled up with Paris next to a giant teddy bear, with another sleeping peacefully in a sling against his chest while he watched TV.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Maluma welcomed his daughter, Paris, in March.
Source: MEGA

Maluma welcomed his daughter, Paris, in March.

Maluma and Gomez, who have been linked since August 2020, have been spotted everywhere in the past few years, from romantic dinners, globe-trotting getaways and family trips.

They seemed to go Instagram official in December 2021, when Maluma posted a blurry shot kissing a woman — believed to be Gomez — in front of his family’s Christmas tree, captioning it, "Gracias, Santa."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.