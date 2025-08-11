Maluma Scolds Mom for Bringing Baby Without Ear Protection to Mexico City Concert
Maluma is protective of his younger fans!
Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Colombian superstar stopped his concert in Mexico City to call out a mother in the crowd who brought a baby without any ear protection. The show was part of the last stretch of his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, wrapping on August 16.
“With all due respect… how old are they?” Maluma asked in a now-viral video. “A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f------ high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”
He continued, “Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility. You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real.”
Since Maluma now has a kid, he gave some advice to the concertgoer.
“I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware,” he added.
The crowd backed him up with cheers.
The “Hawái” hitmaker — whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias — welcomed his first child, a daughter named Paris, with girlfriend Susana Gomez back in March.
"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes," Maluma shared in Spanish at the time.
- Who's Mom? Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name Of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter — Find Out The Adorable Moniker
- Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Christmas Snap With Her 'Bestie' Baby Girl — See The Pic!
- Justin Bieber Kisses 7-Month-Old Son Jack in Cute New Photos as Singer Declares He and Wife Hailey 'Dedicated' Their Baby 'to Jesus'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment," he continued. "I love them 💘.”
He posted a series of black-and-white photos of the newborn holding his finger and of the new family in the hospital.
A few weeks later, he gave fans a peek into his early dad days with a sweet Instagram carousel. “My first 15 days as a Dad, this is the best I've ever lived in my life. 💘,” he wrote.
One shot showed Maluma lounging on the couch, snuggled up with Paris next to a giant teddy bear, with another sleeping peacefully in a sling against his chest while he watched TV.
Maluma and Gomez, who have been linked since August 2020, have been spotted everywhere in the past few years, from romantic dinners, globe-trotting getaways and family trips.
They seemed to go Instagram official in December 2021, when Maluma posted a blurry shot kissing a woman — believed to be Gomez — in front of his family’s Christmas tree, captioning it, "Gracias, Santa."