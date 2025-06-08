Mama June Reveals Major Weight Loss Update: 'I'm Not on the Shot!'
June "Mama June" Shannon is making headlines with her latest weight loss update, sharing significant news while she promoted the seventh season of Mama June: Family Crisis.
The reality star revealed she has stopped taking her weight loss medication, citing a successful personal journey.
"I'm not on the shot. I haven't been on the shot in quite a while," Mama June, 45, told an outlet, discussing her decision to stop using medication for weight loss.
She added: "I have maintained, like, the same weight loss since, like, October."
Weighing in at 195 pounds, Mama June credited her success to a complete "lifestyle change."
"I tell you all the time, if you choose to go on the weight loss shot, it has so many benefits. Not just for weight loss, but for, like, people who have like PCOS, women's issues, people who have inflammation, people who have other issues going on," she explained. "I haven't took the shot since, like, December and [am] still maintaining and eating properly no matter where I'm at."
Mama June’s weight has seen ups and downs throughout the years. She first disclosed her use of weight loss injections in April 2024 after gaining 130 pounds. In 2016, the mother-of-four underwent weight loss surgery and reached her goal weight of 195 pounds. However, she struggled to keep the weight off amid personal challenges, including her eldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer battle. Tragically, Chickadee passed away at the age of 29 in December 2023.
In a prior update shared with In Touch back in June 2024, Mama June revealed, "I've been on weight loss medication. I was first on Semaglutide, which is like Ozempic. And now I'm on Triglycerides for the last three weeks," noting that the current medication was "better" and that she experienced no side effects.
Maintaining her weight loss required more than just medication, Mama June also committed to exercising "three or four times a week."
"I was one of those girlies that was like, 'Oh no. I don't want to be sick. I don't want to be on the toilet. I don't want to be throwing up' because I experienced that with the gastric bypass – the gastric sleeve," she shared about using the weight loss medication. "For me, I've had no side effects. I don't eat sweets. I don't drink sodas."
Mama June highlighted that while triglyceride medication is often linked to diabetes treatment, she has had "no low blood sugar" issues since starting it. "I've just been really good and consistent," she stated. "The only difference [for] this medicine and the gastric sleeve is I lost 160 pounds in four weeks [with the surgery] and with this I lose four pounds a week."
The TLC star continues to document her weight loss journey on social media. In September 2024, she proudly shared that she had lost 60 pounds, showcasing how her healthier diet has begun to reflect in her takeout choices.
Fans can catch even more of June's transformation at Mama June: Family Crisis, airing on WeTV Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.