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Man Spends $30 on Filet Mignon at Texas Roadhouse. He Can’t Believe the Restaurant Swapped His Steak Third Time in a Row: ‘Y’all Be Careful’

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Source: @KENNETHCARD3/TIKTOK/UNSPLASH

A man spent $30 on filet mignon at Texas Roadhouse and couldn't believe it when the restaurant swapped his steak three times in a row.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

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A man spent $30 on filet mignon and couldn't believe it when the restaurant swapped his steak three times in a row.

Talking about his recent visit to Texas Roadhouse, Kenneth Card (@kennethcard3) shared that he ordered a filet mignon.

As a former cook with experience with different cuts of meat and the ability to tell them apart, it didn't take long for Card to notice that he was served a sirloin instead of his requested eight-ounce filet.

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Kenneth Card Was Served a Sirloin Instead of an Eight-Ounce Filet

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Image of a man spent $30 on filet mignon at Texas Roadhouse.
Source: @KENNETHCARD3/TIKTOK

A man spent $30 on filet mignon at Texas Roadhouse.

Although mistakes can happen, Card emphasized in his clip that he visits the place about once a week and has done so for roughly a year now.

During this time, this was the third time he had received a sirloin instead of his filet mignon.

Card then concluded his video, warning customers to be careful when dining out and ordering steak to avoid being charged for a cut they didn't receive.

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Card's Main Complaint Was About the Cost

Image of the man couldn't believe it when the restaurant swapped his filet mignon for sirloin three times in a row.
Source: @KENNETHCARD3/TIKTOK

The man couldn't believe it when the restaurant swapped his filet mignon for sirloin three times in a row.

As Card explained, his main concern was the price of the meat.

Per him, a filet mignon runs around $30 to $35 for an eight-ounce cut — the standard size offered by restaurants in the United States.

A sirloin, on the other hand, is a much cheaper cut costing around $10.

If Card hadn't pointed the difference out, and it wasn't confirmed after being taken back to the kitchen and checked by a chef, he likely would have been charged the price of a filet mignon even though it wasn't what he ate.

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Card Raised the Complaint With the Manager As Well

Image of the man asked the manager how he had received the wrong cut three times now.
Source: @KENNETHCARD3/TIKTOK

The man asked the manager how he had received the wrong cut three times now.

Making matters worse was when Card asked the manager how he had received the wrong cut three times now.

To this, the manager reportedly acted like Card was being crazy with his claim and even told him that it was impossible.

But when Card followed that up with the question of how it happened this time if it was impossible, the manager had no response.

Image of when he followed that up with the question of how it happened this time if it was impossible, the manager had no response.
Source: @KENNETHCARD3/TIKTOK

When he followed that up with the question of how it happened this time if it was impossible, the manager had no response.

This isn't the first time that TikTokers have opened up about being unhappy about being served the wrong food.

In fact, sometimes the issue was also what they didn't receive. This happened to a Chipotle customer who asked for dressing and got an almost empty cup.

As Card said at the end of his video, "Y'all be careful."

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