Man's Friend Covers His $65 Birthday Dinner and Insists He Doesn't Need Paying Back. Then 2 Weeks Later, He Demands the Money
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 7:13 a.m. ET
TikTok creator Maxwell said his friend offered to cover his $65 birthday dinner and insisted he did not need to pay him back. However, two weeks later, the friend demanded the money after seeing Maxwell give cash to someone else.
Per the Daily Dot, Maxwell shared the story in a TikTok video and said the situation left him questioning how favors work between friends. That video has received 1.8 million views and 1,211 comments at the time of publication.
Maxwell explained that he had no issue repaying someone when needed. However, he felt differently when a friend offered to pay without asking for anything in return.
"If I never asked you to do it. . . You're offering to buy me something, that's already put in the back of my mind that you don't wanna get paid back," he said.
"You're like, doing me a favor. But when you ask me to pay you back, it seems like you're counting favors. Are we homies?" he added.
Maxwell Forgot His Wallet at a Birthday Dinner
Maxwell said the incident began when he attended a female friend’s birthday dinner with a group of friends.
When the bill arrived, the birthday girl’s best friend told the waitress she would cover her own meal, while everyone else would receive separate checks.
Maxwell’s bill came to $65, which he considered fair for his food and drinks. However, he soon realized he had left his wallet behind.
After retracing his steps, Maxwell suspected his wallet was either in his Uber or at home. He checked the AirTag attached to it and discovered that it was at home.
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He asked the waitress whether he could pay with Apple Pay, but she told him the machine was not working.
Maxwell then remembered he could use Zelle or PayPal to send money to a friend who covered his meal.
He asked his friend Jack to pay the bill and offered to reimburse him through Zelle. Jack declined, leaving Maxwell with the impression that the money was a favor.
"Zelle me the money? You good . . . You don't gotta Zelle me nothing. How much is it? $65.00 . . . Bro, you good," Jack told him.
Maxwell thought he could return the favor by paying for Jack's meal the next time they went out together.
Jack Brought Up the Money Two Weeks Later
Two weeks later, Maxwell joined his friends for basketball at the gym after Jay invited him. Jack was also there.
After playing, their friend Eric said he wanted a Gatorade, but the machine only accepted cash. Maxwell said he had around $4 and handed it to Eric.
Jack saw the exchange and questioned Maxwell about it.
"Bro, you don't think it's weird that you're giving other people money when you owe me money? I paid for your dinner, you said you would pay me back," Jack said.
Maxwell reminded Jack that he had offered to send the money that same night, but Jack had told him not to worry about it. Jack then explained that he had only declined to be polite and still expected repayment.
Maxwell said he immediately sent Jack the $65 through Zelle because he did not want the disagreement to linger over their friendship.