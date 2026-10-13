Man's Friend Covers His $65 Birthday Dinner and Insists He Doesn't Need Paying Back. Then 2 Weeks Later, He Demands the Money

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TikTok creator Maxwell said his friend offered to cover his $65 birthday dinner and insisted he did not need to pay him back. However, two weeks later, the friend demanded the money after seeing Maxwell give cash to someone else. Per the Daily Dot, Maxwell shared the story in a TikTok video and said the situation left him questioning how favors work between friends. That video has received 1.8 million views and 1,211 comments at the time of publication.

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Source: @MAXWELLSVISION/TIKTOK Maxwell explained how forgetting his wallet led to an unexpected disagreement with a friend.

Maxwell explained that he had no issue repaying someone when needed. However, he felt differently when a friend offered to pay without asking for anything in return. "If I never asked you to do it. . . You're offering to buy me something, that's already put in the back of my mind that you don't wanna get paid back," he said. "You're like, doing me a favor. But when you ask me to pay you back, it seems like you're counting favors. Are we homies?" he added.

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Maxwell Forgot His Wallet at a Birthday Dinner

Source: @MAXWELLSVISION/TIKTOK Maxwell's friend Jack offered to cover Maxwell’s $65 dinner bill during a birthday celebration.

Maxwell said the incident began when he attended a female friend’s birthday dinner with a group of friends. When the bill arrived, the birthday girl’s best friend told the waitress she would cover her own meal, while everyone else would receive separate checks. Maxwell’s bill came to $65, which he considered fair for his food and drinks. However, he soon realized he had left his wallet behind. After retracing his steps, Maxwell suspected his wallet was either in his Uber or at home. He checked the AirTag attached to it and discovered that it was at home.

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Source: @MAXWELLSVISION/TIKTOK Maxwell described the moment Jack questioned him about giving money to another friend.

He asked the waitress whether he could pay with Apple Pay, but she told him the machine was not working. Maxwell then remembered he could use Zelle or PayPal to send money to a friend who covered his meal. He asked his friend Jack to pay the bill and offered to reimburse him through Zelle. Jack declined, leaving Maxwell with the impression that the money was a favor. "Zelle me the money? You good . . . You don't gotta Zelle me nothing. How much is it? $65.00 . . . Bro, you good," Jack told him. Maxwell thought he could return the favor by paying for Jack's meal the next time they went out together.

Jack Brought Up the Money Two Weeks Later

Source: @MAXWELLSVISION/TIKTOK Maxwell gave his friend Eric cash for a Gatorade during a basketball outing with friends.