NEWS Man Invites Her on a First Date and Promises to Pay. Then He Told Her to Eat Off His Plate and Share His Movie-Theater Soda: 'Is This Normal?' Source: @LOSTINATLANTIS1/TIKTOK A woman reflected on an uncomfortable first-date experience after her date expected them to share food and a drink. OK! Staff Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman's first date took an awkward turn after her date offered to pay but expected her to share his food and soda. TikTok creator Atlantis (@lostinatlantis1) recounted the experience in a video titled "Worst First Date Ever," asking viewers, "Is this really dating in today's day and age? Is this normal?" At the time of publication, the video had received 33.1k views and 1135 comments.

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Man Offers To Pay For First Date But Orders One Meal

Source: @LOSTINATLANTIS1/TIKTOK Atlantis recounted her awkward first-date experience in a TikTok video titled 'Worst First Date Ever.'

Atlantis said the man offered to cover their first date, which initially seemed like a kind gesture. "By the way, I'm gonna cover it," he reportedly told her. However, once they sat down to eat, he ordered a single meal for them to share without asking if she wanted the same. "That's all I'm ordering we can split it," he allegedly said. Atlantis tried to give him the benefit of the doubt and continued with the date. But the dinner arrangement was only the beginning of her concerns.

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Man Tells Date Not To Order Food Or Drinks At Movie Theater

Source: @LOSTINATLANTIS1/TIKTOK A shared meal became a point of tension after the man ordered one dish for both of them.

As they discussed their plans to see a movie, the man made his expectations clear about any additional purchases. "I just want you to know do not order anything to eat or drink okay because I'm not paying for that," she recalled him saying to her. Atlantis found the comment unnecessary, especially since she hadn't planned to buy anything at the theater. She felt uncomfortable with the way he approached the situation and described his behavior as "so tacky." At the theater, the man decided to buy himself a soda because he couldn't sit through a movie without a drink. He then suggested that Atlantis share it with him. "You, I'll share it with you," he reportedly said.

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Source: @LOSTINATLANTIS1/TIKTOK Atlantis questioned the arrangement after her date told her not to order food or drinks at the movie theater.

Atlantis said she wasn't comfortable sharing a straw with someone she had only just met. She explained that she didn't even share drinks with her best friend and questioned why he hadn't offered her something of her own. "You're not even gonna ask me if I need a bottle of water or anything?" she questioned. By the end of the date, Atlantis said the man had spent $12 on her movie ticket. They had shared one meal, and he hadn't bought her a separate drink.

TikTok Users Question Why Woman Stayed On Date

Source: @LOSTINATLANTIS1/TIKTOK TikTok viewers shared their reactions after Atlantis described the unusual expectations surrounding her first date.