NEWS Man Loses His Walmart Job and Starts Exposing Store's Dark Secrets, Including What He Accidentally Tracked Across the Floor: 'No Longer Legally Bound' Source: @LOLXDLLOLXDLLOLXD23455/TIKTOK A former Walmart employee shared his experiences at the store after losing his job, including an incident in which he unknowingly tracked dog waste across the floor. OK! Staff Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A former Walmart employee is sharing his experiences at the store after losing his job, claiming he is "no longer legally bound" to keep quiet about what happened during his shifts. Kae, who posts on TikTok as @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455, discussed difficult customers, dirty restrooms, and untrained animals in a video that received more than 400,800 views and nearly 600 comments at the time of publication. According to the Daily Dot, Kae said customers often took products directly from his stocking cart, making his work more difficult. One shopper even asked him to ring up an entire purchase while he was in the aisle.

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The Former Walmart Employee Describes Difficult Working Conditions

Source: @LOLXDLLOLXDLLOLXD23455/TIKTOK Kae shared his experiences as a Walmart associate in a TikTok video.

"Honestly, it gets better never realized how being a Walmart associate changed me my management was great though," Kae reflected on his experience in the TikTok video caption. He spoke about the condition of the store's restrooms, claiming he regularly encountered unflushed toilets while working. Kae also raised concerns about customers bringing pets into the store and claiming they were service animals. According to Kae, some of the animals were untrained and left messes on the floor.

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Walmart Worker Recalls Accidentally Tracking Dog Waste

Source: @LOLXDLLOLXDLLOLXD23455/TIKTOK Kae discussed concerns about untrained pets and messes inside the store.

In one incident, Kae recalled a woman bringing several chihuahuas into the store. The dogs allegedly defecated on the floor, and he accidentally stepped in the mess before realizing what had happened. He said he continued walking around the store without knowing he was tracking it across the floor.

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Former Retail Workers Share Their Own Experiences

Source: @LOLXDLLOLXDLLOLXD23455/TIKTOK TikTok users shared their own retail work experiences in the comments under Kae's video.

The video prompted other users to share stories about their retail experiences. One former checkout associate described an incident during his shift at Walmart. "I'm glad you're posting about this because I just quit at the same Walmart you're at because every day was so effing ridiculous like for real a fever dream every shift lmaoo. I was a checkout associate and a guy fully sht on the floor in my line one time like it came out of his shorts like an hour into my shift I was so done," he said. One user wrote, "Walmart is everyone's first stop right after they're born."

Source: @LOLXDLLOLXDLLOLXD23455/TIKTOK The former Walmart employee described challenges involving customers who interrupted his stocking work.