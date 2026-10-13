Man Running and Crying in Downtown Colorado Springs Says 'That Boy a Demon' as Stranger Faces Alleged 'Vampire'

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A man in Downtown Colorado Springs made everyone believe he encountered an alleged "vampire." This happened during one of streamer Quan Worthwealth's late-night, on-the-fly interviews, which was halted when a young man in a black shirt came running towards him for help, swearing that he was being followed by a man who tried to harm him.

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Source: @QUANOUTSIDE/TIKTOK A man in Downtown Colorado Springs made everyone believe he encountered an alleged 'vampire.'

In the clip shared on TikTok, a person in a black shirt was seen running up to two people having a chit-chat on a social media streaming on-the-street channel, interrupting them. He said, concerned, "This guy's like f------, this guy right here in the white. I swear to you, look at him." Meanwhile, down the sidewalk was a man in an all-white suit with a black hat, who approached the streamers, grinning widely. The young man in the black shirt continued emphasizing his concerns frantically. With tears in his eyes, he said, "Yo, I'm not lying, I swear. Look at him, look at him, I swear." This prompted one person to ask the grinning man if he was actually attacking the guy in black, to which the crying man added, "He's attacking me, he's attacking me!"

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Source: @QUANOUTSIDE/TIKTOK On the sidewalk was a man in an all-white suit with a black hat, who approached the streamers, grinning widely.

However, the guy in white looked perplexed as he stated, "I'm attacking you? No, no." When the host with the mic asked if he was playing, the man in the black shirt said, "No, I'm not." "Yo, he's crying," another person in the group noted, pointing out the tears in the man's eyes. "I'm scared he's gonna kill me," the man in black continued. The man in white then explained, "He was running, and we both took off running together. This is my brother," he added, referring to the guy with the mustache who was being interviewed by the man with the microphone. "I'll move away so you can move away," he then said to the guy in the black shirt, who still looked extremely concerned. As he did so, the man in white walked off camera, and the video came to a close.

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People Found the Situation Horrifying

Source: @QUANOUTSIDE/TIKTOK In the clip shared on TikTok, a person in a black shirt was seen running up to two people having a chit-chat on a social media streaming on-the-street channel, interrupting them.

The reactions to the man in the white suit were skeptical. "I was skeptical until he gave that ... explanation, 'He was running, and we both took off running together ... that's my brother.' In a f------ suit? You just running for fun in a suit? And you ain't out of breath? And dude looks terrified? Nah, you a demon," one said. Meanwhile, another person bluntly stated, "Nah he too smooth, that boy a demon walking." One other person shared a screenshot of the man's face, writing, "I'm telling you right now that [man] is not real!"

Source: @QUANOUTSIDE/TIKTOK The man has been identified as Demarcus Hysten, who has reportedly since taken to TikTok himself to play up his newfangled vampire persona.