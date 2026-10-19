Man Skips First Date After Woman Invites Her Entire Family Without Warning — Then Asks Reddit If He Was Wrong
Oct. 19 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
A woman invited almost her entire family to her first date without even informing her date about it.
So the man canceled on the date and is now checking in on the r/AmItheAsshole community on Reddit to see if he was wrong to do so, considering that a first date is expected to be a one-on-one meeting.
The incident was shared by u/FatalFury624.
The Man & Woman Originally Planned A Solo Date
The incident reportedly started a few months back, when the two met at a beach bar. Despite their age differences, the man admitted he was into her.
“Fast forward a few months and we’d begun talking more frequently and intimately. Eventually, we got to the point where we scheduled a date for this coming Friday, 10/16. The plan was to go out for dinner and then drive to a metal show about an hour north. I said, 'That’s great, let’s lock it in,'” he wrote, per Daily Dot.
But things went strange when he decided to check in and confirm the plans ahead of their date.
The Man Canceled When He Discovered Half Her Family Was Coming
As the man shared, “Now, today I reach out to her just to confirm the plans since the date would be only two days away, and I like to make sure we’re aligned. Thankfully, I did, because as soon as I brought it up, she explained to me that not only is she going, but now also her brother and his girlfriend, her other brother, her sister, and her nephew.”
He continued to share that he then politely canceled on their date if almost half her family was attending.
The man wrote, “I told her, that’s fine. Go with your family. I don’t want to get in the way of the family affairs cause that just seems like a lot for a first date, which we had originally planned for just the two of us over a month ago. So, I will not be attending.”
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The Man Said He Was 'Kind of Disappointed' by the Situation
He also mentioned, “I told her that I wasn’t upset, just kind of disappointed. She naturally thinks that it’s weird that I didn’t want to come now, and I assume is probably disappointed as well. I just wonder if I didn’t hit her up this evening, whether she would’ve even told me before I went to go and see her.”
Though his post has since been removed by the moderator, as it went against the rule that the subreddit didn't allow posts where "the central conflict is about romantic relationships, dating, s--, and similar topics," redditors were quick to assure him that he was not the a------ in this situation.
Redditors Comment the Man is NTA
One Redditor wrote, "NTA, that's not a date anymore, that's a family reunion with you as the guest exhibit. she didn't even give you a heads up until you asked, which says a lot. five extra people just appearing on a first date is wild, and the fact she thinks the weird one for bailing is the real red flag here."
Another commented, "You shouldn't have pursued a 37yr old woman who told you on first meeting that she prioritises her family above any SO. That's a person with serious boundary issues. NTA."
A third one also chimed in to support the man, writing, "Yeah, no thanks. Now you have to be 'on' for a whole group of people potentially judging you, instead of getting to know one person? That sounds like torture. NTA."