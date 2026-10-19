NEWS Man Skips First Date After Woman Invites Her Entire Family Without Warning — Then Asks Reddit If He Was Wrong Source: UNSPLASH A man skipped his first date after the woman invited almost her entire family to the date without warning. OK! Staff Oct. 19 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman invited almost her entire family to her first date without even informing her date about it. So the man canceled on the date and is now checking in on the r/AmItheAsshole community on Reddit to see if he was wrong to do so, considering that a first date is expected to be a one-on-one meeting. The incident was shared by u/FatalFury624.

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The Man & Woman Originally Planned A Solo Date

Source: UNSPLASH The two met at a beach bar, and despite their age differences, the man admitted he was into her.

The incident reportedly started a few months back, when the two met at a beach bar. Despite their age differences, the man admitted he was into her. “Fast forward a few months and we’d begun talking more frequently and intimately. Eventually, we got to the point where we scheduled a date for this coming Friday, 10/16. The plan was to go out for dinner and then drive to a metal show about an hour north. I said, 'That’s great, let’s lock it in,'” he wrote, per Daily Dot. But things went strange when he decided to check in and confirm the plans ahead of their date.

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The Man Canceled When He Discovered Half Her Family Was Coming

Source: UNSPLASH A woman invited almost her entire family to her first date without even informing her date about it.

As the man shared, “Now, today I reach out to her just to confirm the plans since the date would be only two days away, and I like to make sure we’re aligned. Thankfully, I did, because as soon as I brought it up, she explained to me that not only is she going, but now also her brother and his girlfriend, her other brother, her sister, and her nephew.” He continued to share that he then politely canceled on their date if almost half her family was attending. The man wrote, “I told her, that’s fine. Go with your family. I don’t want to get in the way of the family affairs cause that just seems like a lot for a first date, which we had originally planned for just the two of us over a month ago. So, I will not be attending.”

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The Man Said He Was 'Kind of Disappointed' by the Situation

Source: UNSPLASH The man canceled on the date, feeling disappointed about the entire situation.

He also mentioned, “I told her that I wasn’t upset, just kind of disappointed. She naturally thinks that it’s weird that I didn’t want to come now, and I assume is probably disappointed as well. I just wonder if I didn’t hit her up this evening, whether she would’ve even told me before I went to go and see her.” Though his post has since been removed by the moderator, as it went against the rule that the subreddit didn't allow posts where "the central conflict is about romantic relationships, dating, s--, and similar topics," redditors were quick to assure him that he was not the a------ in this situation.

Redditors Comment the Man is NTA

Source: UNSPLASH Redditors were quick to assure him that he was not the a------ in this situation.