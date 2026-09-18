or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > car accident
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Man Walking With Wife on Anniversary Celebration Sustains Fatal 'Internal Decapitation' in Street Collision Caused by Young Woman, 22

Photo of Police Cars
Source: UNSPLASH

Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca was convicted of vehicular manslaughter after hitting a couple with her car in 2022 on their anniversary which resulted in the man's death.

Profile Image

Sept. 17 2026, Published 8:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old woman was convicted after colliding with a couple, which resulted in the husband's death and the wife suffering severe injuries.

The accident occurred in August 2022, when Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca was just 18 years old.

She was reportedly driving a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta shortly after 9:30 p.m. when she hit 60-year-old Stanley Isaacs and his wife, Catherina, with three other passengers in the car.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Stanley Isaacs, 60, died after suffering an 'internal decapitation' after Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca hit him and his wife Catherina with her car.
Source: UNSPLASH

Stanley Isaacs, 60, died after suffering an 'internal decapitation' after Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca hit him and his wife Catherina with her car.

Per The Orange County Register, Isaacs was sent flying after being hit and suffered an “internal decapitation,” skull fracture, snapped spine and “smashed ribs” from the accident and was later pronounced dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Young Woman Convicted in the Death of 60-Year-Old Man After Fatal Collision

Image of Stanley Isaacs was reportedly flung into the air from the force of the collision.
Source: GOFUNDME

Stanley Isaacs was reportedly flung into the air from the force of the collision.

The couple had reportedly just finished their anniversary dinner at a nearby restaurant in Laguna Beach and were crossing the street when the accident occurred.

Per the outlet, she had smoked marijuana that evening, although it is unclear how much time had passed between her drug use and the accident.

She also reportedly told her friends in the car that she was going to speed up just before the collision happened.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
car accident

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca fled the scene after crashing into Stanley Isaacs and his wife, Catherina.
Source: UNSPLASH

Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca fled the scene after crashing into Stanley Isaacs and his wife, Catherina.

Instead of stopping to check on the couple and help, she reportedly fled the scene in her car.

On Thursday, September 10, Montes De Oca was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with injury or death, all felony counts, in a California court.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca reportedly had a friend help her hide the car.
Source: UNSPLASH

Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca reportedly had a friend help her hide the car.

Per the publication, she later returned to the scene with her friend but did not disclose her identity.

She also had one of her friends, Jack Francis Bannigan, hide the car for her at the time.

He also pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory after the accident due to his involvement in trying to hide evidence.

Per the prosecutors, after the accident, she kept searching online for more information on the fatal accident she had caused.

Deputy District Attorney Justin Kim said during the trial, “It was not an ordinary mistake.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca's sentencing is scheduled for November 13.
Source: UNSPLASH

Sysillia Kianna Morrison Montes De Oca's sentencing is scheduled for November 13.

“We all know she fled the scene,” he added.

Defense attorney Mike Molfetta argued in court that Montes De Oca was “catatonic” after the accident and only left the scene at the urging of her friends.

“They need you to hate her to get a conviction,” he further alleged, referring to the prosecutors.

She ultimately turned herself in to the authorities about two weeks later, per Law & Crime.

Montes De Oca’s sentencing is scheduled for November 13.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.