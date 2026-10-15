NEWS A Man Says His Wife of 12 Years Asked to Open Their Marriage Because 'All Her Friends Did It.' Then He Discovered She Had a Second Cellphone Source: UNSPLASH; u/Barablue97/REDDIT A man called for divorce when his wife asked to have an open relationship. OK! Staff Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:26 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A marriage of 12 years was destroyed when the man's wife asked to open their relationship. On Reddit, u/Barablue97 shared that his wife, with whom he has been married for more than a decade, asked to open their relationship because "all her friends did it." And while that was that, what made matters worse was when the man discovered that she actually had a second cellphone, kept hidden from him.

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A Man Was Blindsided By His Wife's Suggestion To Have An Open Marriage

Source: UNSPLASH A marriage of 12 years was destroyed when the man's wife asked to open their relationship.

Per the Redditor, "Things have always been great without any particular up or down. My wife has always been a kind, sweet woman, and up until this, I thought the world of her. And then she went and broached the talk about open marriage." He continued, "'What if we consider opening up marriage?' because all her friends did it, and it's 2024. " The man said he didn't respond angrily to her question, but rather, "just listened and offered my counters." He asked her if her friends were influencing her to do this, to which she refused. He also asked her if she already had someone in mind, and she said no to this as well. Ultimately, the man "asked her to give me some time to think about and she agreed, stating we don't have to do it if I'm not up for it." He then admitted that, although he "shouldn't have," in the days following that conversation, he "checked her phone and laptop: nothing suspicious or that suggest she was cheating already."

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The Man Called For A Divorce

Source: UNSPLASH The man admitted that, although he 'shouldn't have,' in the days following that conversation, he 'checked her phone and laptop: nothing suspicious or that suggest she was cheating already.'

A few days after this, the man said, "I told her I thought about it and in my opinion she can date anyone she wants, because I want a divorce." The aftermath was tragic, as the guy continued, "Cue the sobbing, the begging, and all 'If I knew, I wouldn't have even asked.' She refuses to move out, and so do I, so I sleep in the guest room. She's taken sick from work, and every time I am home, she keeps begging to talk and go back to the bedroom with her." The man then shared his perspective, suspecting that her friends "actually tried to influence her and she didn't do anything at all," but also adding that this turn of events "unraveled my perception of her." He questioned, "I'm wondering if I have jumped the gun or have been reasonable here... Was I too fast to mention divorce?"

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The Man Later Discovered His Wife Had A Second Phone

Source: UNSPLASH The man later discovered that his wife had a second cellphone that he knew nothing about.

That's not all. In an update, the man revealed that he "wasn't jumping the gun" because his wife was "cheating, emotionally and planning to do so physically." Apparently, he "checked her phone and computer and found nothing. But she came forward with a second phone I had no idea she even had." "She thought I already knew, that's why she came out with it. Just as I was starting to regret my decision. Her friends sweet talked her into it, apparently those 'open marriages' are just their affairs," he continued.

The Man Ultimately Chose To Leave His Wife

Source: UNSPLASH The man ultimately divorced his wife.