EXCLUSIVE 'Sunset Blvd.' Star Mandy Gonzalez Says Playing Norma Desmond Has Been a 'Meaningful Challenge' for Her Source: Justin Patterson 'Sunset Blvd.' star Mandy Gonzalez exclusively tells OK! about playing Norma Desmond.

Mandy Gonzalez has always wanted to be on stage, which is why starring in Sunset Blvd. is a real pinch-me moment for her.

"I’ve dreamed of being on Broadway since I was a kid. I used to sit with my grandma, listening to cast albums and would imagine myself in those roles! To have that dream come true ... it feels like I’m carrying a piece of her with me every time I perform," the star, 46, exclusively tells OK!, adding that portraying Norma Desmond "has been a meaningful challenge" for her. "It’s one I felt ready to meet with everything I’ve learned and lived!" she continues.

Source: Andy Henderson Stage The actress said she always wanted to be on Broadway.

The actress, who will appear in the revival of the Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. until July 1, said that playing the role is "beautifully layered — and the music is stunning." "It demands everything from you as a performer, and I love that!" she continues. "It’s an incredible honor to be able to reach people in both ways, and I hope each experience, whether it’s on the screen or in the theater, gives them a sense of who I am and why I do what I do."

Gonzalez also loves working with Tom Francis and Jamie Lloyd on the production. "They have been wonderful to work with. Jamie is a true visionary. Tom has a such a quiet strength and yet has the ability to be vulnerable and so present," she says, adding that "every time" she gets a "5-minute call” wherever I am from stage management is a pinch-me moment."

In the meantime, Gonzalez is excited for people to watch House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, which launched on Thursday, May 1. The 2025 lineup features weekly premieres across the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, YouTube channel, website and free streaming app. In the concert film, viewers can see her in a different light, as it's a celebration of identity, storytelling and music that spans genres and generations. ALL ARTS, the New York Emmy-winning streaming platform and TV channel dedicated to the arts, will premiere a new slate of original programming throughout May and June as part of Broadway and Beyond, The WNET Group’s collection celebrating theater productions and the people who bring them to life.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Gonzalez performs an eclectic setlist that blends Broadway hits with pop classics and original songs. Numbers include “Something’s Coming” (West Side Story), “Satisfied” (Hamilton), “Defying Gravity” (Wicked) and “Fearless,” a personal anthem written for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"I’ve been a proud member of PBS for many years, and I’m a huge fan of the incredible programming — especially ALL ARTS! Being part of it has truly been an honor. What made it even more meaningful was that it took place at the Tilles Center, where I had performed just the year before," she says. "Over the past decade, I’ve been developing my concerts, and it was such a joy to be recognized alongside my phenomenal musical director, Dan Lipton, and the amazing musicians who’ve journeyed with me across the country — by planes, trains, and automobiles!"

Source: Courtesy of Sunset Blvd. The star portrays Norma Desmond in 'Sunset Blvd.'

"Every lyric, every note I sing is a piece of my story. I want people to leave the concert feeling like they got to know me, not just as an artist, but as a person. I hope when they hear the songs, they connect them to their own memories, but also see where those songs came from in my life. The energy in the room, the emotion we all share, it’s real. That’s where the connection happens. That’s where you really get to know someone," she adds. The concert also features a special collaboration with Long Island University’s Musical Theatre Department, whose student performers join Gonzalez onstage for a powerful finale that includes Katy Perry’s “Firework” and her signature track, “Fearless.” "It was a full-circle moment. I remember what it felt like to be that age, dreaming about being on stage, and to now be in a position where I can invite students into that experience, it’s really meaningful. I hope it inspired them, but honestly, they inspired me just as much," she reflects.