Mandy Moore's New Face Has Fans 'Shocked' Over 'How Different' She Looks: Photos

Photo of Mandy Moore
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore's new appearance shocked fans and sparked plastic surgery rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Mandy Moore is turning heads with her latest outing, as fans can’t stop talking about "how different" the actress looks in new photos.

The Walk to Remember actress, 41, stunned on the red carpet at Step Up’s Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a silky long-sleeve blouse paired with a sleek leather skirt and black pointy-toe heels.

Photos of Mandy Moore Went Viral

Photo of Photo of Mandy Moore's appearance at an award ceremony went viral.
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded social media with speculation that the “Candy” singer’s new look could be the result of plastic surgery.

“I’m genuinely baffled I can’t figure it out how this can be the same person. Mandy Moore was such a natural beauty, why get work done to the point of being unrecognized,” one person wrote.

Fans Shared Their Opinions Online

Photo of Fans sounded off their opinion on Mandy Moore's look online.
Source: MEGA

Another critic questioned, “what is happening to all celebrity faces?!? Delete your surgeons/med spa’s number!! this is Mandy Moore??????”

“I can’t believe it. I thought she was beautiful the way she was,” a third added.

However, others defended the 47 Meters Down star, writing, "She looks literally the same. Just two decades older ... It's called aging. Do any of you look the same as 20 years ago?"

Although it’s unclear if Moore has recently gone under the knife, the This Is Us actress addressed cosmetic surgery speculation in a 2018 interview with Popsugar.

Mandy Moore Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors in 2018

Photo of Mandy Moore addressed rumors she went under the knife in 2018.
Source: MEGA

"I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job. I was like, 'That's weird — my nose is pretty imperfect,'” she recounted. “I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose and I remember laughing like, 'I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job.' I don't know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something.”

Moore slammed the idea that “everyone in Hollywood” chooses to undergo surgeries to alter their appearances, adding, “It's not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that's fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them."

Mandy Moore's Sheer Skirt Turned Heads

Photo of Mandy Moore attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards and stole the show in a sheer skirt.
Source: MEGA

The actress recently turned heads in a sheer skirt at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 3, marking her first appearance at the event in eight years. She last graced the red carpet in 2017, when she presented the Accessories Designer of the Year award to Stuart Vevers for Coach.

