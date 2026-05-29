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Mandy Moore Remembered Macaulay Culkin's Influence

Source: MEGA Mandy Moore started drinking White Russians due to Macaulay Culkin's influence.

“I do remember a little bit of underage drinking,” Moore said. “As it happened, I was like, ‘Look, I didn’t go to high school.’ I was 18.” The legal drinking age is 19 in Vancouver, where the satire was filmed. “I think it was Mac, Macaulay, that introduced me and all of us to a White Russian,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘Milk and alcohol? This is made for me, I love this! This is like ice cream, this is fantastic!’”

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Mandy Moore Expected 'Summer Camp'

Source: MEGA Mandy Moore thought the project would feel like 'summer camp.'

Before she started the project, she expected a more innocent time. "I'd really just done Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember, and I was like, 'This will be a fun,'" she said. "And the fact that I'd had so much fun doing both of those films, namely Princess Diaries, because it was with a lot of other young people — I was like, 'Oh, this is like summer camp!'"

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'We Weren't Getting Up to No Good'

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Source: MEGA Mandy Moore was pelting people with marshmallows.

Despite the underage drinking, most of their fun was benign. "I distinctly remember the sweet, innocent — like, we would take giant marshmallows and throw them at people off the balcony,” she said. “We were kids! We weren’t really getting up to no good.”

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"I felt like a cool kid,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I get to sit at the cool kids table with these young Hollywood kids that are making really cool choices, and they’re a part of really great films.'” Moore admitted she will treasure the memories forever.

Source: MEGA She called making the film 'a crazy, crazy life-changing experience.'