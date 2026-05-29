Mandy Moore Confesses to 'Underage Drinking' With Macaulay Culkin on 'Saved!' Set: 'I Didn't Go to High School'
May 29 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Although Mandy Moore didn't attend high school, it didn't stop her from getting into the typical teenage hijinks.
The This Is Us star, 42, who shot to fame at age 14 with her 1999 song "Candy," opened up about underage drinking with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin on the Netflix show Shut Up Evan Wednesday, May 27.
They were on the set of the 2004 dramatic comedy Saved!, which also starred Jena Malone, Eva Amurri, Patrick Fugit and Mary-Louise Parker.
Mandy Moore Remembered Macaulay Culkin's Influence
“I do remember a little bit of underage drinking,” Moore said. “As it happened, I was like, ‘Look, I didn’t go to high school.’ I was 18.”
The legal drinking age is 19 in Vancouver, where the satire was filmed.
“I think it was Mac, Macaulay, that introduced me and all of us to a White Russian,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘Milk and alcohol? This is made for me, I love this! This is like ice cream, this is fantastic!’”
Mandy Moore Expected 'Summer Camp'
Before she started the project, she expected a more innocent time.
"I'd really just done Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember, and I was like, 'This will be a fun,'" she said. "And the fact that I'd had so much fun doing both of those films, namely Princess Diaries, because it was with a lot of other young people — I was like, 'Oh, this is like summer camp!'"
'We Weren't Getting Up to No Good'
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Despite the underage drinking, most of their fun was benign.
"I distinctly remember the sweet, innocent — like, we would take giant marshmallows and throw them at people off the balcony,” she said. “We were kids! We weren’t really getting up to no good.”
"I felt like a cool kid,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I get to sit at the cool kids table with these young Hollywood kids that are making really cool choices, and they’re a part of really great films.'”
Moore admitted she will treasure the memories forever.
“It was a crazy, crazy life-changing experience,” she said. "I just loved the script and the character, and I thought it was really irreverent and funny, and also like gonna move the needle. But it also felt so wholly different than who I am that I was like, 'Oh this is a stretch, and this is unlike anything I've done before. So hopefully, very intentionally, this'll open up a door to other projects,' like people regarding me in a different light."