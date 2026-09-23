Maria Menounos Reveals She 'Almost Died' While Struggling With Type 1 Diabetes
Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Maria Menounos revealed she "almost died" amid a health scare related to her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
While the personality has long taken her many health struggles in stride, earlier this week she understandably found it difficult to keep her cool while dealing with her condition.
Maria Menounos Detailed Issues With Her Diabetes Management
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, Menounos told her followers, "I don’t complain a lot about all of the health stuff, but this type 1 diabetes stuff is just not fun. I’m about to eat this delicious sushi meal and my insulin pen broke. And now my back up needle is broken too" (via People).
She also shared a photo of her broken injector, writing, "Joking right?"
Thankfully, she was able to resolve the issue at CVS, but it had all been an ordeal.
Maria Menounos Made a Shocking Revelation
In the same series of posts, the TV star said, "Diabetes can be very very stressful and scary."
She added, "Almost died the other night in my sleep, so I’m a little over this."
While she didn't share additional details about what happened, the revelation alone was enough to shock her fans.
Maria Menounos Has Shared a Lot About Living With Diabetes
- Maria Menounos Reveals She Secretly Battled Pancreatic Cancer While Expecting Baby No. 1: 'I Thought I Was a Goner'
- 'Grateful' Maria Menounos Says She 'Wouldn't Have Met My Daughter' If She Didn't Get Additional Screening Before Cancer Battle
- Maria Menounos Begs For Prayers For Her COVID-Stricken Parents, While Mom Also Fights Cancer
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Menounos, who has a podcast dedicated to health and wellness called "Heal Squad," has been incredibly open about her own health journey in recent years.
On a November 2025 podcast episode, the personality shared the emotional toll Type 1 diabetes can take — as well as the physical consequences.
Speaking of receiving her diabetes diagnosis, Menounos said, "I was actually so, so, so angry and sad, more so than I was with my own brain tumor diagnosis. That I took on the chin like nothing. My only visual of diabetes was you collapse, you're passed out, needing people a lot, you are never OK because your blood sugar is either high or low. There's so much focus you have to put on it. It was just very scary."
Maria Menounos Was Also Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer
In 2017, the TV star underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor, according to Today.
Unfortunately, in 2023, she was also diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after experiencing "excruciating abdominal pain," per Today. Doctors continuously dismissed her symptoms until at last she was diagnosed with a stage 2 neuroendocrine pancreatic tumor, which was thankfully able to be removed via surgery.