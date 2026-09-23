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Maria Menounos Reveals She 'Almost Died' While Struggling With Type 1 Diabetes

Photo of Maria Menounos says she almost died amid diabetes battle.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Maria Menounos said she almost died amid her diabetes battle.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

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Maria Menounos revealed she "almost died" amid a health scare related to her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

While the personality has long taken her many health struggles in stride, earlier this week she understandably found it difficult to keep her cool while dealing with her condition.

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Maria Menounos Detailed Issues With Her Diabetes Management

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image of Maria Menounos was frustrated with her diabetes this past week.
Source: PAPADAKIS PRESS/MEGA

Maria Menounos was frustrated with her diabetes this past week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, Menounos told her followers, "I don’t complain a lot about all of the health stuff, but this type 1 diabetes stuff is just not fun. I’m about to eat this delicious sushi meal and my insulin pen broke. And now my back up needle is broken too" (via People).

She also shared a photo of her broken injector, writing, "Joking right?"

Thankfully, she was able to resolve the issue at CVS, but it had all been an ordeal.

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Maria Menounos Made a Shocking Revelation

Photo of Maria Menounos revealed she almost died recently.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Maria Menounos revealed she almost died recently.

In the same series of posts, the TV star said, "Diabetes can be very very stressful and scary."

She added, "Almost died the other night in my sleep, so I’m a little over this."

While she didn't share additional details about what happened, the revelation alone was enough to shock her fans.

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Maria Menounos Has Shared a Lot About Living With Diabetes

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Photo of Maria Menounos has shared a lot about living with diabetes.
Source: HEAL SQUAD/YOUTUBE

Maria Menounos has shared a lot about living with diabetes.

Menounos, who has a podcast dedicated to health and wellness called "Heal Squad," has been incredibly open about her own health journey in recent years.

On a November 2025 podcast episode, the personality shared the emotional toll Type 1 diabetes can take — as well as the physical consequences.

Speaking of receiving her diabetes diagnosis, Menounos said, "I was actually so, so, so angry and sad, more so than I was with my own brain tumor diagnosis. That I took on the chin like nothing. My only visual of diabetes was you collapse, you're passed out, needing people a lot, you are never OK because your blood sugar is either high or low. There's so much focus you have to put on it. It was just very scary."

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Source: HEAL SQUAD/YOUTUBE

Maria Menounos Was Also Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Photo of Maria Menounos underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.
Source: RPE / ZOJ / WENN.COM / MEGA

Maria Menounos underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.

In 2017, the TV star underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor, according to Today.

Unfortunately, in 2023, she was also diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after experiencing "excruciating abdominal pain," per Today. Doctors continuously dismissed her symptoms until at last she was diagnosed with a stage 2 neuroendocrine pancreatic tumor, which was thankfully able to be removed via surgery.

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