Maria Menounos Says Sharing Her 'Difficult' Health Struggles Is Her Life's 'Mission': 'I Was Put on This Path for a Reason'

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Maria Menounos is using her own health battles to help others overcome their own. The television host let the world in on her journey through surviving cancer and is now an advocate for people facing the same hurdles. Menounos speaks exclusively with OK! about why she's been open about her personal obstacles, prioritizing wellness, using her career to make a difference and her upcoming Heal Squad Day of Reset on Cape Cod.

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The Decision to Be Open About Her Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Maria Menounos admits being open about her health battles was 'difficult.'

In 2023, Menounos was diagnosed with stage II pancreatic cancer, only six years after she underwent surgery to remove a meningioma. "It was definitely difficult," she admits of that time period. "The brain tumor was so scary because you're thinking like, 'Is anyone going to hire me again?' But it's really hard for me not to share, even though I'm a private person. I'm talking with people all the time about it." Despite her reservations, the journalist knows others will benefit from her vulnerability. "I'm so grateful because I would not be on my mission if it weren't for all of this," she says. "I was put on this path for a reason. I'm going to do everything I can to share everything with everyone."

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Putting Personal Wellness First

Source: MEGA Maria Menounos wants to help people 'live a healthier lifestyle.'

With a successful career in Hollywood and as a mother and wife, Menounos knows that putting yourself first can be difficult. "Unfortunately, [prioritizing wellness] was out of necessity," she says. "It's what I'm trying to help people avoid. I want people to live a healthier lifestyle, so nothing hits you. Therefore, you don't have to learn the hard way. But it's really just about making small choices that will hopefully add up over time. Our health is an accumulation of our choices. If we can be aware of that and make adjustments accordingly, hopefully you won't have to learn the hard way, as I did."

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Using Her Career to Make a Difference

Source: Lisa OConnor/MEGA Maria Menounos says she knows 'who moves the needle' in the wellness space.

Now, Menounos has been put in a position to use her resources to help others. "It's been three decades of interviewing people and doing it at the highest of levels," she says. "It wasn't that I was always in good health, but I was always exposed to doctors and was interviewing them. I've been around the best of the best. I know who moves the needle. I know when someone needs help. I usually know who can make a difference instantly. I love the idea that I can help bring people to their healing by connecting them with the people who are gifted and who will make changes for them."

The Heal Squad Day of Reset on Cape Cod

Source: MEGA Maria Menounos will host the Heal Squad Day of Reset on Cape Cod on May 16.