Maria Mercury’s Approach to Online Movie Marketing

Creating the Influencer "Agency of Experiences"

Maria says that she has always been proactive about studying trends and their long-term impact. Over time, she began to realize that if she wanted to reach a larger audience and drive significant sales, she needed to integrate influencers into the marketing strategy. Influencer marketing is built entirely on the back of trustworthiness and likability, which Maria saw as an opportunity to bridge the gap for businesses. By capitalizing on the authenticity of a given influencer, she could help a business become more recognizable and approachable to the public.

Influencers and Clients

Maria’s clients spans major movie studios, local businesses, and personal brands. She has been personally involved with promotion movies in ScreenX and 4DX formatsfor films like Napoleon, Flight Risk, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

For movie promotions, the main goal is to increase awareness about upcoming releases in specific formats or locations. For personal brands and smaller businesses, the objectives differ—some prioritize driving sales, while others aim to go viral or foster stronger community connections. Each campaign is customized to meet the unique needs of the client.