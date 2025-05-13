Maria Mercury’s Approach to Online Movie Marketing
Movie marketing can be a nebulous thing. It’s one of the only industries in the world in which marketing is attempting to convince a consumer to pay for something that they ultimately will not own. An audience member pays to see the film, watches the film, and then leaves with nothing but memories of the product they just paid for. To this end, the process of creating marketing works for a movie can be trying, but it's one that Maria Mercury has joyfully embraced.
Maria’s Origins
Maria founded her own agency focused on promoting films through influencer marketing. By carefully selecting talented content creators for each influencers and press movie screening or specific film format, she plays a key role in generating audience interest and increasing box office revenue. In this article, Maria shares which movie studios she collaborates with, how she gathers up to 300 influencers in a single theater, and how marketing in the film industry differs from other sectors.
As the CEO of marketing agency Xyz-a, Maria focuses on organizing events for movie releases to create buzz and enhance visibility. She collaborates with experts aiming to develop their personal brands and works with businesses of all sizes that need effective influencer marketing strategies or thorough digital marketing plans. Her primary objective is to assist businesses in broadening their reach while helping individuals and brands achieve greater visibility in their fields.
Creating the Influencer "Agency of Experiences"
Maria says that she has always been proactive about studying trends and their long-term impact. Over time, she began to realize that if she wanted to reach a larger audience and drive significant sales, she needed to integrate influencers into the marketing strategy. Influencer marketing is built entirely on the back of trustworthiness and likability, which Maria saw as an opportunity to bridge the gap for businesses. By capitalizing on the authenticity of a given influencer, she could help a business become more recognizable and approachable to the public.
Influencers and Clients
Maria’s clients spans major movie studios, local businesses, and personal brands. She has been personally involved with promotion movies in ScreenX and 4DX formatsfor films like Napoleon, Flight Risk, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
For movie promotions, the main goal is to increase awareness about upcoming releases in specific formats or locations. For personal brands and smaller businesses, the objectives differ—some prioritize driving sales, while others aim to go viral or foster stronger community connections. Each campaign is customized to meet the unique needs of the client.
Selecting the Right Influencer
Maria points out that choosing the right influencer for a campaign is essential to its success. She says, “Some of my most memorable collaborations include working with Tyler Conroy and Michel Park, who are incredibly talented. I also had a great experience working with Grant from a theme park and a few other creators who brought unique energy to the campaigns, like Michelle Park and BIANCA RENEE. These collaborations stand out because of their creativity and the tangible results they delivered.”
Future of Influencer Marketing
Influencer marketing is evolving rapidly. As the market becomes saturated with low-quality content, Maria Mercury predicts that brands will prioritize long-term collaborations with influencers who align with their values and deliver consistent results. In the movie industry as a whole, she also estimates that there will be a shift toward campaigns that involve actors as influencers. To learn more about the evolving world of movie marketing and Maria’s influential role in it, visit her website today!