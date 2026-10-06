Maria Shriver Rips Apart Donald Trump After He Suggested Iran Bomb L.A.: 'This Is Not Normal'

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Former California First Lady Maria Shriver slammed Donald Trump for seemingly saying that Iran should bomb Californian cities Los Angeles and San Diego at a rally in Nebraska. "This should outrage every American. This is the president of the United States telling Iran to bomb American cities," said the L.A.-based journalist in an X post. "Tomorrow it could be your city. My fellow Americans, this is not normal. This is not funny. This behavior should ring alarm bells for us all!"

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Trump Says 'Let' Iran 'Take Out Los Angeles'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump confused viewers with his comments on California.

Trump made the stunning comment while going on a tour through deep-red states ahead of the 2026 midterms. He argued that high gas prices — a direct result of his war with Iran — are a "small price to pay for keeping the world safe – keeping our country safe." Despite his pledge that the war is "keeping our country safe," he said Iran could bomb the two liberal Californian metropolises to a round of applause. "They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego," he said.

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Californians Condemn the Comment

Source: MEGA Newsom and other Californian officials condemned the comment.

Shriver joined a long list of high level Californians to condemn the apparent joke. Governor Gavin Newsom said of the comment, “Let’s be clear: The President is advocating for an attack on 10+ million U.S. residents in two of America’s largest cities. This is not normal. None of this is. And we will continue to remind folks of that every day.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement, “The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives." She had a more profane response on X. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria posted a message, saying, "San Diego is not expendable, and our people are not a punchline. No President should talk about American lives as 'a small price to pay.' I will always stand up for San Diego and every person who calls this great city home."

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White House Says War Prevents Attacks on the Two Cities

Source: MEGA Cheung (center) called the criticism a 'media freakout.'

The White House defended the bizarre statement, arguing that Trump meant to say that without the war, Los Angeles and San Diego would be under threat from Iran. "He was clearly stating US cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn't been stopped," White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung wrote on X. "America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money." Cheung, ever combative with the press, called the concerns that arose from Trump's comments a "media freakout" and "not rooted in reality."

Trump Has Long Denigrated California

Source: MEGA Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles in 2025.