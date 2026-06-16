Mario Cantone Loses It During Ralph Sutton's Wildest Celebrity Trivia Yet on 'The SDR Show'
June 16 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Ralph Sutton got more than a few unexpected answers during a recent episode of The SDR Show. While hosting a celebrity guessing game that challenged guests to identify whether famous figures were Italian and whether they identified as gay or straight, Sutton watched the conversation quickly evolve into a comedy routine thanks to guest Mario Cantone’s rapid-fire jokes and observations.
Ralph Sutton’s Game Sparked One Of Mario Cantone’s Funniest Reactions
During the segment, Sutton presented actor and author Nico Tortorella to the panel and revealed that the performer identifies as pansexual.
“What does that mean? Peter Pan? Is he attracted to Lost Boys?” Cantone joked.
When the explanation continued, Cantone followed up with another punchline: “He only has to be Captain Hook.”
The exchange drew laughs from Sutton and the rest of the panel as the game continued.
Ralph Sutton And The Panel Tested Their Celebrity Knowledge
Later in the segment, Sutton, alongside co-host and comedian Aaron Berg, presented several other celebrity contestants, including former Bachelor star Colton Underwood and comedian Pete Davidson.
After seeing Underwood’s photo, Cantone immediately remarked: “Oh, he’s good looking, I’ll tell you that.”
As Sutton revealed the correct answers, some of the guesses proved less successful.
“I’m not doing good at this game at all,” Cantone admitted after one round.
The Segment Became One Of The Episode’s Standout Moments
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Although Sutton designed the game as a celebrity trivia challenge, much of the entertainment came from Cantone’s commentary throughout the segment. As Sutton moved from one celebrity to the next, the comedian repeatedly turned the discussion into a series of punchlines and observations.
By the end of the game, the laughs had become more important than the score, creating one of the episode’s most memorable moments.